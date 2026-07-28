CBS Sports' top 10 players at every offensive position: Josh Allen top quarterback, tight race at running back

1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Points: 119 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 2 | Allen followed up his MVP-winning 2024 season with a strong 2025 that included 25 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns. Though his interceptions nearly doubles (from six to 10) and his sacks nearly tripled (from 14 to 40), Allen posted a career-high 8.0 yards per attempt. The only thing left to check off for Allen is the Bills' first Super Bowl title.

2 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Points: 98 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 4 | The only player other than Allen to earn a first-place vote, Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL suffered late in the Chiefs' worst season in Mahomes' career. Perhaps Kenneth Walker III will provide a much-needed boost to a lackluster running attack and allow Kansas City to be more balanced.

3 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Points: 94 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 6 | The reigning MVP led the NFL in passing yards (4,707), passing touchdowns (46) and touchdown rate (7.7%). He still makes mind-bending throws to all parts of the field. He also had the lowest interception rate (1.3%) of his career. He's still getting it done at 38.

4 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Points: 80 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 7 | Burrow played in just eight games due to a nasty turf toe injury, historically has rebounded well from injury-plagued years. His 68.5% career completion percentage is highest in NFL history. If healthy, he leads one of the best offenses in the NFL.

5 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Points: 78 | Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: 7 | Jackson toughed his way through 13 games last year despite several injuries. He had one of the league's highest sack rates in part because he didn't look like his usual self escaping would-be tacklers. Still, he led the NFL with 13.3 yards per completion and, when healthy, is a dazzling talent. He has a new play caller in Declan Doyle.

6 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Points: 63 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 8 | Maye finished runner up to Stafford in the MVP race last year, making a huge jump from his rookie campaign. Maye led the NFL in completion rate (72%) and yards per attempt (8.9). The next step includes taking fewer sacks.

7 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Points: 49 | Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: 9 | Prescott remains one of the steadiest quarterbacks in the league. He led the NFL in completions for the second time in three years, and with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and a strong offensive line, he should have another huge year, numbers-wise. He has thrown for 4,400+ yards each of his last four healthy seasons.

8 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Points: 39 | Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: 10 | Herbert took a beating last year behind an abysmal offensive line that was without one elite tackle (Rashawn Slater) all year and without the other (Joe Alt) for most of it. Herbert threw a career-high 13 picks as well. With a healthy, upgraded offensive line and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Herbert is in line for a bounce-back year.

9 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Points: 19 | Highest rank: 8 | Lowest rank Unranked | Love cut down on his interceptions by nearly half (11 in 2023, 11 in 2024, six in 2025) and posted the best passer rating and QBR of his career. Still, it feels like there could be another level for him to reach.

T10 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Points: 5 | Highest rank: 9 | Lowest rank: Unranked | Goff has been nothing but consistent during his time in the Motor City, with 4,400+ passing yards and at least 29 touchdown passes each of the past four seasons. He is excellent when the pocket is clean but can have major issues when it isn't. He was second in touchdown to interception ratio (34 to 8) last year.

T10 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB