CBS Sports' top 10 players at every offensive position: Josh Allen top quarterback, tight race at running back

|1
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB
|Points: 119 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 2 | Allen followed up his MVP-winning 2024 season with a strong 2025 that included 25 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns. Though his interceptions nearly doubles (from six to 10) and his sacks nearly tripled (from 14 to 40), Allen posted a career-high 8.0 yards per attempt. The only thing left to check off for Allen is the Bills' first Super Bowl title.
|2
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
|Points: 98 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 4 | The only player other than Allen to earn a first-place vote, Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL suffered late in the Chiefs' worst season in Mahomes' career. Perhaps Kenneth Walker III will provide a much-needed boost to a lackluster running attack and allow Kansas City to be more balanced.
|3
Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB
|Points: 94 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 6 | The reigning MVP led the NFL in passing yards (4,707), passing touchdowns (46) and touchdown rate (7.7%). He still makes mind-bending throws to all parts of the field. He also had the lowest interception rate (1.3%) of his career. He's still getting it done at 38.
|4
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
|Points: 80 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 7 | Burrow played in just eight games due to a nasty turf toe injury, historically has rebounded well from injury-plagued years. His 68.5% career completion percentage is highest in NFL history. If healthy, he leads one of the best offenses in the NFL.
|5
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
|Points: 78 | Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: 7 | Jackson toughed his way through 13 games last year despite several injuries. He had one of the league's highest sack rates in part because he didn't look like his usual self escaping would-be tacklers. Still, he led the NFL with 13.3 yards per completion and, when healthy, is a dazzling talent. He has a new play caller in Declan Doyle.
|6
Drake Maye New England Patriots QB
|Points: 63 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 8 | Maye finished runner up to Stafford in the MVP race last year, making a huge jump from his rookie campaign. Maye led the NFL in completion rate (72%) and yards per attempt (8.9). The next step includes taking fewer sacks.
|7
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB
|Points: 49 | Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: 9 | Prescott remains one of the steadiest quarterbacks in the league. He led the NFL in completions for the second time in three years, and with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and a strong offensive line, he should have another huge year, numbers-wise. He has thrown for 4,400+ yards each of his last four healthy seasons.
|8
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
|Points: 39 | Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: 10 | Herbert took a beating last year behind an abysmal offensive line that was without one elite tackle (Rashawn Slater) all year and without the other (Joe Alt) for most of it. Herbert threw a career-high 13 picks as well. With a healthy, upgraded offensive line and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Herbert is in line for a bounce-back year.
|9
Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB
|Points: 19 | Highest rank: 8 | Lowest rank Unranked | Love cut down on his interceptions by nearly half (11 in 2023, 11 in 2024, six in 2025) and posted the best passer rating and QBR of his career. Still, it feels like there could be another level for him to reach.
|T10
Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB
|Points: 5 | Highest rank: 9 | Lowest rank: Unranked | Goff has been nothing but consistent during his time in the Motor City, with 4,400+ passing yards and at least 29 touchdown passes each of the past four seasons. He is excellent when the pocket is clean but can have major issues when it isn't. He was second in touchdown to interception ratio (34 to 8) last year.
|T10
Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB
|Points: 5 | Highest rank: 8 | Lowest rank: Unranked | The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Daniels played in just seven games -- and finished just four -- last year due to knee, hamstring and elbow injuries. When he was on the field, he wasn't nearly as accurate (69% completion percentage in 2024; 61% in 2025).
The end of July means the NFL is getting back into the swing of things with training camps, and the eyes are back on the stars.
As the season rapidly approaches, CBS Sports' NFL experts ranked the top 10 players across every position -- as well as coaches and coordinators -- in the NFL for the 2026 season. Today, we open that series with the offensive side of the ball: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, offensive tackle and interior offensive lineman (guard/center).
Each voter ranked their top 10 players, and each spot was assigned a point value, with 10 points awarded to a first-place vote, nine points awarded to a second-place vote, all the way down to one point awarded for a 10th-place vote.
Panel: Zach Pereles, Jared Dubin, Tyler Sullivan, Jordan Dajani, Josh Edwards, Kevin Steimle, Garrett Podell, R.J. White, Carter Bahns, Mike Renner, JP Acosta, Douglas Clawson
Quarterbacks
Also receiving votes ...
- Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (Points: 4 | Highest rank: 10)
- Caleb Williams, Bears (Points: 4 | Highest rank: 10)
- Brock Purdy, 49ers (Points: 3 | Highest rank: 9)
Running backs
|1
Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons RB
|Points: 116 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 2 | Robinson led the NFL with 2,298 yards from scrimmage last year, a category he has improved upon every year of his three-year pro career. His 820 receiving yards were nearly double his previous career high. He also led the NFL with a 30% tackle avoidance rate.
|2
Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions RB
|Points: 112 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 2 | Gibbs' leap to season includes 3,768 yards from scrimmage and 38 touchdowns scored over the past two seasons ... and that's with sharing time with David Montgomery. With Montgomery gone, Gibbs is in line for the biggest workload of his career. His game-breaking abilities are second to none.
|3
Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB
|Points: 81 | Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: 7 | Taylor was on pace for another league-leading season before Daniel Jones' injury derailed the Colts' season. Still, Taylor led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns and was third with 1,585 rushing yards. He is a premier home-run threat.
|4
Derrick Henry Baltimore Ravens RB
|Points: 75 | Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: 6 | Ill-timed fumbles and the Ravens' poor season overshadowed another monster year for the seemingly ageless Henry, who bulldozed his way to 1,595 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He turned 32 in January, but he's still one of the NFL's most explosive runners.
|5
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers RB
|Points: 74 | Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: Unranked | McCaffrey led the NFL with 413 touches, and his 2,126 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns scored were both in the top three, too. His explosiveness is down, but his value as a receiver is massive.
|6
Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles RB
|Points: 60 | Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: Unranked | Barkley, like the Eagles' offense, had a down 2025, and that especially showed up in 24% of his runs going for 0 or negative yards. He also had just four runs of 20+ yards after an absurd 17 in 2024. He faced a ton of stacked boxes, which didn't help. Still, his talent and explosiveness are undeniable.
|7
De'Von Achane Miami Dolphins RB
|Points: 46 | Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: 9 | The diminutive Achane led the NFL with a ridiculous 13.4% explosive rush rate as well as a 5.7 yards per rush rate. He also has 145 catches over the past two seasons, proving his multi-faceted skill set. We'll see how he adapts to a new offensive scheme and new quarterback Malik Willis.
|8
James Cook Buffalo Bills RB
|Points: 42 | Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: Unranked | It's rare for a player to combine a high explosive rush rate with a low negative play rate, but that's exactly what Cook did in 2025, posting the fourth-highest explosive rush rate and the lowest rate of rushes for 0 or negative yards in the NFL (min. 200 carries). He has really improved throughout his career.
|9
Kenneth Walker III Kansas City Chiefs RB
|Points: 19 | Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: Unranked | The Chiefs got basically no explosive runs from their running backs the past two years. Enter Walker, whose tackle avoidance, speed and athleticism make him a big play waiting to happen. His 10% explosive rush rate was second in the NFL (min. 200 rushes) in 2025.
|10
Jeremiyah Love Arizona Cardinals RB
|Points: 11 | Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: Unranked | Love became the highest-drafted running back since Barkley (No. 2 overall in 2018) when the Cardinals took him No. 3 overall. He has big-play potential with his excellent long speed.
Also receiving votes ...
- Ashton Jeanty, Raiders (Points: 8 | Highest rank: 8)
- Breece Hall, Jets (Points: 6 | Highest rank: 9)
- Chase Brown, Bengals (Points: 4 | Highest rank: 9)
- Quinshon Judkins, Browns (Points: 2 | Highest rank: 9)
- Kyren Williams, Rams (Points: 2 | Highest rank: 9)
- Javonte Williams, Cowboys (Points: 1 | Highest rank: 10)
- Josh Jacobs, Packers (Points: 1 | Highest rank: 10)
Wide receivers
|1
Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals WR
|Points: 119 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 2 | Like Josh Allen, Chase was just one vote shy of being the unanimous No. 1 at his position in our voters' eyes. There's almost nothing he can't do. He runs excellent routes; he can win deep, intermediate and short; he is absolutely terrific with the ball in his hands; and he wins 50/50 balls with strength, athleticism and excellent hand-eye coordination.
|2
Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR
|Points: 102 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 4 | Jefferson is coming off his worst season as a pro and he still finished as our voters' No. 2 wide receiver. Held back by arguably the league's worst quarterback play, Jefferson will look to return to his historic standard -- 8,480 receiving yards from 2020-24 were most ever in a player's first five seasons -- with Kyler Murray at quarterback.
|3
Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams WR
|Points: 93 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 6 | Nacua's rare combination of size, speed, strength and athleticism has him on pace to be one of the best fifth-round picks ever. His career 95.3 receiving yards per game average is tops in NFL history, and he led the league in that category with 107.2 yards per game last season. Injuries and off-field issues have cropped up, though.
|4
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle Seahawks WR
|Points: 90 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 5 | Smith-Njigba went from ascending young talent to Offensive Player of the Year thanks to an NFL-best 1,793 receiving yards. Both smooth and explosive, Smith-Njigba can play from the slot or outside. He makes tight-window catches look routine.
|5
Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions WR
|Points: 68 | Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: 6 | St. Brown is as consistent as they come, and the expansion of his game has been impressive. Billed as a slot-only guy early in his career, Brown has 176 catches from the slot and 175 catches not from the slot over the past three years. He's extremely tough, willing to go over the middle and absorb a big hit, and he blocks, too.
|6
CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR
|Points: 65 | Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: 8 | Lamb missed three games and had his fewest catches and receiving yards since his rookie year, but his career body of work backs up this ranking. From 2022-24, Lamb led the NFL in catches and was third in receiving yards.
|7
George Pickens Dallas Cowboys WR
|Points: 32 | Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: 10 | Pickens is one of the biggest year-over-year risers, regardless of position. The former mercurial Steeler turned into a star while wearing "The Star" on his helmet in his first year with Dallas. He's a highlight-reel acrobat down the field with serious ball-winning skills, but his YAC capabilities shouldn't be slept on.
|8
Nico Collins Houston Texans WR
|Points: 27 | Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: Unranked | Collins is second to Nacua in yards per route run over the past three years, a mighty impressive accomplishment given C.J. Stroud's ups and downs and the Texans' offensive issues as a whole. Collins' straight line speed and outstanding size and strength give opponents major problems.
|9
Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR
|Points: 26 | Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: Unranked | London is a big, ball-winning wide receiver who snatches anything near him and turns 50/50 balls into 80/20 balls. He has been held back by quarterback play likely will be again this year, but he can bully less physical opponents and is excellent in the red zone.
|10
A.J. Brown New England Patriots WR
|Points: 20 | Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: Unranked | Brown's first two years in Philadelphia were a match made in heaven. His last two haven't been quite that. He just turned 29 and has injury concerns but should have a perfect stylistic fit with Drake Maye as his quarterback. It will be a telling year for one of the most physically imposing wide receivers of the era.
Also receiving votes ...
- Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers (Points: 6 | Highest rank: 7)
- Rashee Rice, Chiefs (Points: 4 | Highest rank: 7)
- Chris Olave, Saints (Points: 3 | Highest rank: 9)
- Davante Adams, Rams (Points: 2 | Highest rank: 9)
- Malik Nabers, Giants (Points: 2 | Highest rank: 10)
- Zay Flowers, Ravens (Points: 1 | Highest rank: 10)
Tight ends
|1
Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders TE
|Points: 116 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 3 | Bowers either missed or was hobbled for much of the Raiders' trying 2025 season due to a knee injury. Still, he showed (when healthy) his record-setting rookie season was no fluke, highlighted by a 12/127/3 performance against the Jaguars.
|2
Trey McBride Arizona Cardinals TE
|Points: 111 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 2 | McBride became a star in 2024 but became a record-breaking star in 2025, with his 126 catches an all-time record for a tight end. He also caught 11 touchdowns after just six in his first three seasons combined.
|3
Tucker Kraft Green Bay Packers TE
|Points: 87 | Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: 5 | Kraft was on pace for a monster year before he tore his ACL in early November. He's aiming to be back Week 1, and if he is, he adds the type of vertical threat, YAC physicality and overall receiving chops reminiscent of the next player on this list.
|4
George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE
|Points: 76 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 10 | Kittle has been right up there with Travis Kelce for the best tight end in the game for a long time, but 2026 will test even his superhuman limits. He tore his Achilles in the playoffs and will turn 33 in October. Plus, he missed time with a hamstring injury. The uncertainty is reflected in his wide range of votes.
|5
Colston Loveland Chicago Bears TE
|Points: 67 | Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: 10 | Loveland also received a wide range of votes, but it's not for injury uncertainty like Kittle. Rather, it's whether he's going to continue his late-season surge (94.5 yards per game over his last four games, including playoffs) or not. He's a tremendous athlete with a big catch radius and soft hands.
|6
Sam LaPorta Detroit Lions TE
|Points: 59 | Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: 7 | LaPorta's impact isn't in just his own numbers, which are considerable, but in his team's numbers. The Lions' offense declined last year with LaPorta injured (herniated disc). He's a strong blocker and a good receiver who can win downfield.
|7
Tyler Warren Indianapolis Colts TE
|Points: 54 | Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: 9 | The rugged Warren was putting up excellent numbers before Daniel Jones' injury. After that, he fell off a bit. Warren's versatility and physicality are crucial, and once he gets the ball in his hands, he is a handful to bring down. He should feature heavily this season with Michael Pittman Jr. gone.
|8
Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons TE
|Points: 35 | Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: Unranked | After three poor years, Pitts returned to the level his No. 4 overall pick and sterling rookie season seemed to portend. His magnum opus was an 11-catch, 166-yard, three-touchdown day against the Buccaneers in December.
|9
Harold Fannin Jr. Cleveland Browns TE
|Points: 29 | Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: Unranked | In yet another lost year for the Browns offense, Cleveland found a gem in Fannin. The third-round Bowling Green product had 72 catches for 731 yards and six touchdowns. Fannin can get vertical or find soft spots underneath, and he can run a variety of routes.
|T10
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs TE
|Points: 9 | Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: Unranked | Kelce's production has fallen off a cliff -- as it should for a player well into his mid-thirties -- but he still put up 76/851/5 last year. For what it's worth, those 851 yards ranked fourth at the position.
|T10
Brenton Strange Jacksonville Jaguars TE
|Points: 9 | Highest rank: 8 | Lowest rank: Unranked | Strange started to come along nicely as a receiver after returning from injury last season. That included a 93-yard day in a win over the Cardinals. He's also a very good run blocker.
Also receiving votes ...
- Dalton Kincaid, Bills (Points: 5 | Highest rank: 10)
- Dallas Goedert, Eagles (Points: 2 | Highest rank: 10)
- Isaiah Likely, Giants (Points 1 | Highest rank: 10)
Offensive tackles
|1
Penei Sewell Detroit Lions OT
|Points: 116 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 3 | Sewell is one of the standard bearers at the position, if not the standard bearer. The Lions are so confident in his abilities that they're switching him from right tackle to left tackle after splitting with Taylor Decker.
|2
Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT
|Points: 110 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 3 | Wirfs is truly terrific as both a pass protector and a run blocker, and his athleticism is as good as anyone at the position.
|3
Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers OT
|Points: 92 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 6 | Williams just keeps on going, even at 38 years old. He played in 16 games last year after just 10 in 2024. So far, the top three in this ranking follow Pro Football Focus' rankings exactly.
|4
Garett Bolles Denver Broncos OT
|Points: 58 | Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: 10 | Bolles is a tremendous developmental success story, not just for the Broncos, but for his entire football career. After a LDS mission following high school, Bolles played at a community college and then Utah. In the NFL, he's gone from up-and-down youngster to franchise left tackle. He turned 34 in May.
|5
Joe Alt Los Angeles Chargers OT
|Points: 57 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 10 | Alt's herky-jerky 2025 included a move to left tackle after Rashawn Slater's season-ending injury; an ankle injury that sidelined him for four weeks; and eventually a re-injury that ended his season. He's a bright young star at the position.
|T6
Andrew Thomas New York Giants OT
|Points: 52 | Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: 10 | Thomas' wide range of votes comes from the fact that he has played in just 29 of 51 games the past three seasons. He's excellent when healthy, but that "when" is a major issue.
|T6
Laremy Tunsil Washington Commanders OT
|Points: 52 | Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: Unranked | Amid a disappointing season for the Commanders, Tunsil was exactly what Washington envisioned when trading for him: a nimble, steady pass protector. He was arguably even better than expected in the run game, too.
|8
Jordan Mailata Philadelphia Eagles OT
|Points: 46 | Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: Unranked | Mailata's transition from rugby to football is another developmental triumph for the Eagles, who have had plenty of them. The Australian left tackle is simply excellent.
|9
Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles OT
|Points: 45 | Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: Unranked | If this were a few years earlier, Johnson would be up in the top five easily. Alas, Johnson, who turned 36 in May, played in just 10 games this year, certainly contributing to his slight slide. He is crucial for Philadelphia's offense.
|10
Darnell Wright Chicago Bears OT
|Points: 11 | Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: Unranked | Wright was a second-team All-Pro last year, a testament to not only him but to Ben Johnson. Wright is a mauler in the run game and an ascending star at right tackle.
Also receiving votes ...
- Rashawn Slater, Chargers (Points: 10 | Highest rank: 7)
- Christian Darrisaw, Vikings (Points: 6 | Highest rank: 8)
- Dion Dawkins, Bills (Points: 3 | Highest rank: 8)
- Bernhard Raimann, Colts (Points: 2 | Highest rank: 9)
Interior offensive linemen
|1
Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs C
|Points: 92 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 4 | It doesn't get much better -- if any better -- than Humphrey when it comes to interior offensive line play. He has been PFF's No. 1-graded center in four of his five NFL seasons.
|2
Quenton Nelson Indianapolis Colts G
|Points: 80 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 5 | Six All-Pro selections (three first-team), eight Pro Bowl selections and no end in sight means Nelson has built up quite the resume, one that may well earn him a spot in Canton one day.
|3
Quinn Meinerz Denver Broncos C
|Points: 75 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 5 | Meinerz is a huge part of the Broncos' excellent offensive line and was PFF's No. 1 guard in 2025 -- the fourth straight year he's been in the top six. He's a back-to-back first-team All-Pro.
|4
Joe Thuney Chicago Bears G
|Points: 73 | Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 5 | Thuney has been a Pro Bowler in four straight seasons and a first-team All-Pro in three straight. Even nearing his 34th birthday, he has shown no signs of slowing down, and he was a big reason for the Bears' improvement last year under Ben Johnson.
|5
Tyler Smith Dallas Cowboys OT
|Points: 71 | Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: Unranked | A fast riser at the position, Smith started his career as a tackle, moved to guard and had to split his time at both last year due to injuries around him. He's a powerful mover, and that shines in the run game.
|6
Chris Lindstrom Atlanta Falcons G
|Points: 35 | Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: 10 | Just pencil in Lindstrom for a Pro Bowl berth and second-team All-Pro selection at this point; he's had both each of the past four seasons. He has also been PFF's No. 1- or No. 2-graded guard all four of those years.
|7
Peter Skoronski Tennessee Titans OT
|Points: 27 | Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: Unranked | Tennessee's ROI on the offensive line has been iffy overall recently, but that's not the case with Skoronski, who thrived in his second year at guard. He was PFF's No. 2 pass blocker at the position.
|8
Tyler Linderbaum Las Vegas Raiders C
|Points: 25 | Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: Unranked | Linderbaum completely shattered the center market with a three-year, $81 million deal from the Raiders this offseason. Next up? Helping Fernando Mendoza succeed.
|9
Trey Smith Kansas City Chiefs G
|Points: 24 | Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: Unranked | After being a top-15 guard according to PFF each year from 2021-24, Smith finished 27th in 2025. PFF is far from the only way to evaluate a player, but Smith, who dealt with an ankle injury, should be much better in 2026.
|10
Aaron Brewer Miami Dolphins C
|Points: 20 | Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: Unranked | Brewer was an unexpected success story last year, earning second-team All-Pro plaudits for his work in Miami. A former UDFA, Brewer is undersized but a very good mover. He got a nice extension this offseason.
Also receiving votes ...
- Zach Frazier, C, Steelers (Points: 11 | Highest rank: 6)
- Kevin Dotson, G, Rams (Points: 8 | Highest rank: 7)
- Tyler Booker, G, Cowboys (Points: 6 | Highest rank: 7)
- Landon Dickerson, G, Eagles (Points: 2 | Highest rank: 9)
- Tanor Bortolini, C, Colts (Points: 1 | Highest rank: 10)