CBS Sports unveils new-look booth pairings for upcoming 2017 NFL season
Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo and play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins will make their CBS debuts
When the 2017 NFL season kicks off in September, CBS will feature five new broadcast crews, including the new lead announcing team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson. The trio will work the marquee games every Sunday as well as call the "Thursday Night Football" games on CBS and NFL Network.
CBS has also added play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins, who will become the first woman to ever call play-by- play for the network's NFL games. She will team with former NFL kicker and new game analyst Jay Feely to call the Browns-Colts game on Sept. 24.
Other new faces include Hall of Famer and former receiver James Lofton, who will work alongside Andrew Catalon.
Here is the complete least of announcer pairings:
- Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson
- Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts and Evan Washburn
- Greg Gumbel, Trent Green and Jamie Erdahl
- Kevin Harlan and Rich Gannon
- Andrew Catalon and James Lofton
- Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta
- Tom McCarthy and Steve Tasker and Steve Beuerlein
- Beth Mowins and Jay Feely
Here's a look at the voices you'll be hearing this fall.
It’s that wonderful time of the year: football season is here.— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) August 15, 2017
Let’s take a look at our voices for the 2017 NFL season. pic.twitter.com/sdXlioDU0z
"The NFL Today" on CBS, Sunday's pregame show, returns for a 50th year and returns host James Brown, analysts Boomer Esiason and Bill Cowher and NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. They'll be joined by new analysts Phil Simms and Nate Burelson.
If your favorite team is scheduled to play on CBS during the first four weeks of the regular season, you can find out who's announcing your game by heading here. As for Romo, who retired from the NFL this offseason to join CBS, he will make his debut in the booth during the Chiefs-Seahawks preseason game on Aug. 25. And here are the four games Nantz, Romo and Wolfson will work over the first month of the season:
Week 1: Raiders vs. Titans
Week 4: Bears vs. Packers (Thursday night)
