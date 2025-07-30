When the 2025 NFL season kicks off in September, you're going to see some familiar faces on CBS. The network has unveiled its booth pairings for what will be its unprecedented 66th year of NFL coverage.

Once again, Jim Nantz will be returning as the play-by-play man on the No. 1 team, along with partner Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. This year will mark their ninth season together. The trio will be on hand for every big CBS game this year, including the Thanksgiving showdown in Dallas between the Chiefs and Cowboys.

The four other announcer pairings include:

Play-by-play commentator Ian Eagle, analyst JJ Watt with sideline reporter Evan Washburn

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green with Melanie Collins

Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis and Jason McCourty with AJ Ross

Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta with Aditi Kinkhabwala

Besides those four tandems, Beth Mowins and Chris Lewis will also serve as the play-by-play announcers for select games this year. Two-time Super Bowl champion Logan Ryan will also be in the booth as an analyst for select games in 2025. On the sidelines, you'll also see Tom McCarthy and Ross Tucker working certain games throughout the season.

One big thing you might notice is that Watt is now in the announcer's booth. After spending the 2024 season as part of "The NFL Today crew," the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year will now be making the jump to the booth to work with Eagle on the No. 2 team.

Although Watt is no longer on "The NFL Today," you will see several familiar faces. James Brown will once again be anchoring the show from from New York. Brown will be joined by veteran analysts Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Matt Ryan.

The first round of CBS games will be kicking off on Sunday, Sept. 7 in Week 1 with a schedule that includes Steelers at Jets, Lions at Packers and Texans at Rams.