The NFL is headed to Brazil in 2026, and so is CBS. This season, Sunday, Sept. 27, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The Week 3 game will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The NFL has played two games in Brazil over the last two years, but this is the first-ever regular-season game in Rio de Janeiro. Maracanã Stadium is the largest stadium in Brazil, with the capacity to hold nearly 79,000 fans.

"We are proud to welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Brazil for the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro," NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez said in a statement. "Introducing one of the league's most iconic teams to the Maracanã Stadium marks a powerful milestone in the continued growth of the sport worldwide. Bringing a regular-season game to Rio strengthens our connection to a vibrant and passionate football community and underscores our long-term commitment to the market."

Prescott and Jackson have faced off just once before. Back in Week 3 of the 2024 season, the Ravens defeated the Cowboys in Dallas, 28-25. Derrick Henry rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, as the Ravens held off a late surge from the Cowboys -- who scored 19 unanswered points in the final quarter.

In 2025, the Cowboys boasted the second-best passing attack in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Rams, as new addition George Pickens had a career year with 1,429 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. However, the Dallas defense struggled, allowing a league-worst 30.1 points per game. That's why Jerry Jones went defense with his first two selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, trading up for Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall, and then selecting UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall.

The Ravens on the other hand are undergoing some massive changes. For the first time since 2007, the Ravens will have a new head coach, as they fired John Harbaugh and replaced him with former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Keeping their two-time NFL MVP healthy is of the utmost importance, which is why the Ravens selected Penn State offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane with their No. 14 overall pick. In just 13 games played last season, Jackson was sacked 36 times. That tied for the ninth-most sacks taken in the NFL.

The Cowboys and Ravens are two contenders looking to get back on their feet in 2026. It all goes down in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 27.