CBS to re-air classic NFL on CBS games in lead-up to NFL Draft, raise COVID-19 relief awareness

The coronavirus has had a strong effect on the sports world, and the NFL is no different. The league has already announced plans to conduct the 2020 NFL Draft remotely, as well as to have its teams use teleconferencing platforms in order to conduct virtual offseason programs.

The remote draft is being turned into a "Draft-A-Thon" -- a three-day virtual fundraiser to support charities that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need. Beginning Thursday, April 16 and continuing through Wednesday, April 22, CBS and CBS Sports Network will re-air classic NFL ON CBS games and help raise awareness for the "Draft-A-Thon."

Included among the re-air slate are games such as the 2001 AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders -- also known as the Tuck Rule game -- which will air on Friday, April 17 at 10 p.m. ET.

In addition to Tom Brady, other superstar quarterbacks like Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson will be featured throughout the week. On Sunday, April 19, CBS and CBS Sports Network will air two classic playoff battles between Brady and Manning, with a third airing the following evening. Brady and Manning will also each have two of their Super Bowl victories aired during the week.

The full schedule can be seen below.

Thursday, April 16

NFL's Next Generation of Young Stars Shine Bright

2019 WEEK 3 (Sept. 22, 2019) : Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET) – Two of the NFL's brightest young stars matched up in this one as Patrick Mahomes threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns, and the Chiefs' defense corralled Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson most of the rain-soaked afternoon allowing the Chiefs to squeak out a 33-28 victory.

(Sept. 22, 2019) (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET) – Two of the NFL's brightest young stars matched up in this one as Patrick Mahomes threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns, and the Chiefs' defense corralled Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson most of the rain-soaked afternoon allowing the Chiefs to squeak out a 33-28 victory. 2019 WEEK 4 (Sept. 29, 2019): Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens (10:00-12:00 Midnight, ET) – In another match-up of two of the NFL's brightest young star quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, while Nick Chubb ran for an 88-yard score as Cleveland beat Lamar Jackson and Baltimore, 40-25, to earn a share of first place in the AFC North. Chubb finished with 165 yards and three touchdowns against the league's third-ranked rushing defense.

Friday, April 17

Iconic Game Forever Remembered

2009 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Jan. 24, 2010) : N.Y. Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET) – Peyton Manning leads his Colts team past the Jets, 30-17, and back to the Super Bowl.

(Jan. 24, 2010) (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET) – Peyton Manning leads his Colts team past the Jets, 30-17, and back to the Super Bowl. 2001 AFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF (Jan. 19, 2002): Oakland Raiders vs. New England Patriots (10:00 p.m.-12:00 Midnight, ET) – After this AFC Divisional Playoff game on a snowy Saturday night in Foxborough, Mass. in which the Patriots beat the Raiders, 16-13, this classic forever became known simply as "The Tuck Rule" game.

Saturday, April 18

Mahomes and Chiefs Come Back; Tebow and Broncos Win Shocker

2018 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Jan. 20, 2019) : New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1:00-3:00 p.m, ET) – Tom Brady and the New England Patriots out-dueled Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in this overtime thriller, 37-31, for a trip to Super Bowl LIII.

(Jan. 20, 2019) (1:00-3:00 p.m, ET) Tom Brady and the New England Patriots out-dueled Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in this overtime thriller, 37-31, for a trip to Super Bowl LIII. 2019 AFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF (Jan. 12, 2020): Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:00-10:00 p.m, ET) – This AFC Divisional Playoff game shootout saw Patrick Mahomes lead his Chiefs team to a wild comeback from being down 24-0 to a 51-31 win over the Texans.

2011 AFC WILD CARD (Jan. 8, 2012): Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos (10:00 PM-12:00 Midnight, ET) – Overtime in this AFC Wild Card playoff thriller lasted exactly 11 seconds as Tim Tebow connected with Demaryius Thomas for an 80-yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime as the Broncos defeated the stunned Steelers, 29-23.

Sunday, April 19

AFC Championship Game: Brady-Manning II & IV

2006 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Jan. 21, 2007) : New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET) – The NFL's two premier quarterbacks squared off in their second AFC Championship Game meeting and it was the Colts and Peyton Manning getting the best of Tom Brady and the Patriots, 38-34, for a berth into Super Bowl XLI.

(Jan. 21, 2007) (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET) – The NFL's two premier quarterbacks squared off in their second AFC Championship Game meeting and it was the Colts and Peyton Manning getting the best of Tom Brady and the Patriots, 38-34, for a berth into Super Bowl XLI. 2015 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Jan. 24, 2016): Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots (10:00 p.m.-12:00 Midnight, ET) – For the fourth time in their illustrious careers, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning led their teams to the AFC Championship Game against each other. Manning and the Broncos topped Brady and the Patriots, 20-18, for a berth into Super Bowl 50.

Monday, April 20

Tom Brady on His Way to Super Bowl XXXVIII and Becoming the G.O.A.T.

2003 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Jan. 18, 2004) : Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET) – The first playoff meeting between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning is featured in this 2003 AFC Championship Game as the Patriots defeated the Colts, 24-14.

(Jan. 18, 2004) (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET) – The first playoff meeting between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning is featured in this 2003 AFC Championship Game as the Patriots defeated the Colts, 24-14. SUPER BOWL XXXVIII (Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston): Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots (10:00 p.m.-12:00 Midnight, ET) – Adam Vinatieri kicked a 41-yard field goal with 0:04 seconds left in the game as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots won their second Super Bowl title, 32-29, over the Carolina Panthers.

Tuesday, April 21

Two for Tuesday Highlights Peyton Manning's Super Bowl Wins

SUPER BOWL XLI (Feb. 4, 2007 in Miami) : Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears: (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET) – Despite a thrilling start to this game with Chicago's Devin Hester returning the opening kickoff for a 92-yard touchdown, Peyton Manning won his first Super Bowl title by leading the Colts to a 29-17 win over the Bears.

(Feb. 4, 2007 in Miami) (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET) – Despite a thrilling start to this game with Chicago's Devin Hester returning the opening kickoff for a 92-yard touchdown, Peyton Manning won his first Super Bowl title by leading the Colts to a 29-17 win over the Bears. SUPER BOWL 50 (Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.): Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos (10:00 p.m.-12:00 Midnight, ET) – In this Super Bowl celebration of its 50th title game, Peyton Manning won his second Super Bowl championship playing in his last game and leading the Broncos to a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Wednesday, April 22

Changing of the Guard as Mahomes Learns from Losing and Wins