ARLINGTON, Texas -- Saturday night's game against the NFC North champion Detroit Lions marked a historic night in Dallas Cowboys history with Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson, one of the architects of the team's 1990's Super Bowl dynasty teams, entering the team's Ring of Honor.

However, two of Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin's records set during that dream decade for Dallas fell at the hands of the current No. 88, CeeDee Lamb. Early in the game, Lamb broke Irvin's single-season franchise catches record. In the fourth quarter, Lamb took another record from Irvin's 1995 campaign, the last year the Cowboys won a Super Bowl: his single-season receiving yards record. His 11-yard gain put him past Irvin's 1,603 receiving yards he amassed 28 years ago. After the record-breaking catch, Lamb was up to a career-high 194 receiving yards and a touchdown on 11 catches.

The 24-year-old entered the night with 1,424 receiving yards, needing 180 receiving yards in his last two games of the 2023 regular season, and he broke the record in the 16th game of year. Being on the receiving end of a 92-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott in the first quarter.

The completion marked the longest of Prescott's career, the longest catch of Lamb's career as well as the second-longest in Cowboys history. The only completion longer in team history is Hall of Famer Bob Hayes' catching a 95-yard touchdown pass from Don Meredith in Washington in Week 10 of the 1966 season.