CeeDee Lamb clearly doesn't want anyone -- let alone an ex-teammate and former NFL receiver -- critiquing him on social media. The Dallas Cowboys' All-Pro wideout recently made that clear when he responded to recent comments made by Cole Beasley, a former Cowboys receiver who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2022 season.

Beasley's critiquing of Lamb started with his response to a post on X that included a video of some of Lamb's offseason workouts. Beasley then expanded on his point when someone chided him for giving advice to a receiver as accomplished as Lamb.

"Give me 180 targets off the couch and I eclipse 1000," Beasley wrote. "Stop looking at stats and check the tape. As far as getting open goes…I'm confident I did that with the best of them."

At this point, Lamb decided to step in and address Beasley.

"I don't need 180 targets to touch a band," Lamb responded via X. "Pull up tape, I'd match you route for route on getting open. Just Chill."

Beasley, trying to diffuse the situation, responded to Lamb.

"I never said you did," Beasley said. "Just some perspective for the fans.

It's clear that Beasley wasn't trying to discredit Lamb, who is coming off the most prolific receiving season in Cowboys history. Beasley -- who caught 556 passes for 5,744 yards and 34 in 11 seasons with the Cowboys, Bills and Buccaneers -- was merely defending his own career after he was criticized for giving public pointers to Lamb.

It's also clear that Lamb -- even if Beasley's comments were well-intended -- doesn't want Beasley or any other former or current player commenting on his game or his training regimen.