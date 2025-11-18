Cowboys receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were benched for the opening series of Monday night's game against the Raiders.

A Cowboys spokesperson told ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters that Lamb and Pickens missed first series due to a coach's decision rather than injury. They did not specify what prompted that decision.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has reported that the two receivers were benched after "they missed some things."

With their top-two receivers on the bench, Dallas quickly punted after gaining just six yards on its first three plays. The Cowboys started the game with two runs by Javonte Williams before Dak Prescott was unable to connect with wideout Jalen Tolbert on third down.

Both Lamb and Pickens returned for the Cowboys' second drive, which ended with Raiders Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby recording a strip-sack of Prescott. Like the Cowboys' first drive, their second drive started with two Williams runs before Prescott attempted a pass.

It's safe to say that no one had Lamb and Pickens starting the game on the sideline on their proverbial bingo card. They are, after all, two of Dallas' three best skill players and are one of the best receiving duos in the NFL.

Pickens currently leads the Cowboys with 49 receptions for his 764 yards and six touchdowns. Lamb, a four-time Pro Bowl player who missed three games this season due to injury, is second on the team with 491 receiving yards.