Dallas Cowboys superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered an ankle injury on their opening drive against the Chicago Bears and, after returning for one play, left the game again, this time for good. Lamb has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Cowboys' Week 3 matchup.

Noah Sewell cleanly dragged Lamb to the ground on a carry that lost a yard. The play ultimately did not count due to offsetting penalties. In the process, Lamb's lower leg got caught underneath Sewell. The Cowboys' star struggled to get to his feet before eventually getting helped to the sideline.

Once on the sideline, Lamb started receiving medical attention and got his ankle heavily taped. He returned to the game but only for one play, when it was apparent he couldn't continue.

Lamb, a Pro Bowler each of the last four seasons, entered Week 3 with 16 receptions for 222 yards. After struggling with drops in Week 1, he posted nine catches for 112 yards in a Week 2 win over the Giants. He has been very reliable for Dallas, missing just two games over the past four seasons.

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers passes former Packers teammate Brett Favre on NFL's career touchdown pass list Bryan DeArdo

The Cowboys are hypothetically better built to withstand a potential Lamb absence after acquiring George Pickens this offseason. Pickens, a big, downfield contested catch weapon, had five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. Dak Prescott will also likely look more to tight end Jake Ferguson in Lamb's absence.