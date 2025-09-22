Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is unlikely to play in the Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Chicago Bears, coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Monday. While we don't know how long Lamb will be out, Schottenheimer said the star wideout "will miss some time."

Lamb rolled his left ankle early in the game against Chicago on a designed run out of the backfield. He returned later for one play before leaving the game once again and was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Lamb said he believed that he'd be able to play against the Packers in Week 4, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also said the Cowboys team doctors believed the injury wasn't major; however, how Lamb responds in the next 10-14 days will determine any decisions related to his injury status, according to ESPN.

In three games, Lamb had tallied 16 receptions for a team-high 222 yards but had not found the end zone. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver was coming off a game in which he recorded nine catches for 112 yards in a 40-37 overtime win against the New York Giants in Week 2.

Lamb has had a fairly clean bill of health as a member of the Cowboys, missing just two games in the past four seasons. With Lamb likely being sidelined for Dallas' Week 4 contest, quarterback Dak Prescott will be forced to rely upon other receiving options.

Offseason acquisition George Pickens will likely receive an abundance of additional targets. Pickens, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has caught 13 passes for 166 yards with two of the team's three receiving touchdowns on the year. In addition to Pickens, tight end Jake Ferguson could also be heavily targeted by Prescott. Ferguson currently leads the team in receptions (27) while ranking second in receiving yards (183).