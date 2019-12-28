Chad Johnson and Deion Sanders go back-and-forth in hilarious video of the two facing off on the field

Chad Johnson (formerly known as Chad Ochocinco) and Deion Sanders (formerly and currently known as Prime Time) are teaming up and facing off to see which one of the old-timers, I mean former NFL stars, is superior. Sanders, the 52-year-old cornerback, and Johnson, the 41-year-old wide receiver relived their glory days with some time on the field in Santa Clara, California at Levi's Stadium.

The two larger than life personalities took to the field and lined up in receiver and cornerback stances, and of course made it fun to watch, with their back-and-forth banter and attempts to one-up each other in skill and knowledge.

"He's asked me what I'm gonna do. What am I supposed to tell him what I'm gonna do?" Sanders joked, adding, "That's the thing, see I changed the game."

Johnson attempted to explain himself as the two moved towards the camera in an exchange that resulted in the two talking over each other.

"See how I got him talking. He's thinking... I got him thinking. He's asking questions," Prime Time said, still with a smile on his face.

Johnson continued to plead his case for his comments and said, "I'm just saying because you're moving. Are you scared?"

Now lined up, Sanders then calls out Johnson on his stance. "Oh, now you better turn them feet straight. If you don't get that back foot straight I'm coming," emphasizing his last point repeating, "If you don't get that back foot straight I'm coming."

They then let their competitive guard down and start laughing.

Sanders played in the NFL from 1989-2000 with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins and then again from 2004-2005 with the Baltimore Ravens. The high stepper is a two-time Super Bowl champion, eight-time Pro Bowler and a Hall of Famer.

Johnson played in the NFL from 2001-2011 mainly with the Cincinnati Bengals and then with the New England Patriots. He is a six-time Pro Bowler.

Though we don't know how these two would face off in their prime, pun intended, their teams did meet at the end of Prime's NFL career.

They spent two years in the same division with Sanders on the Ravens and Johnson on the Bengals. In 2004, Sanders missed both games against Johnson, but they saw each other twice in 2005.

In their November 6 meeting in 2005, the Bengals beat the Ravens 21-9.

On November 27, 2005, the Bengals won 42-29 and Sanders picked off Carson Palmer only to fumble the ball and have it recovered by teammate Adalius Thomas.

The Palmer pass was not intended for 85, so up until this point we have not seen Sanders get the best of Johnson. Even with over a decade on him, the Hall of Famer seems confident he could take Johnson on and was rather confident in their latest meeting.

In both games, Johnson had six targets for five receptions and in the November 27 meeting, he recorded a touchdown.

None of Sanders' four tackles between the two games were against Johnson.

I want to see a celebration competition between the two, that's the real test.