The Philadelphia Eagles keep winning, but A.J. Brown's frustration only seems to grow as his role in the offense remains minimal. Former star wide receiver Chad Johnson can empathize with Brown's situation -- and what it could mean moving forward. In the Eagles' 31-25 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown caught two passes for seven yards on nine targets. Quarterback Jalen Hurts attempted eight passes for zero yards in the second half as Tampa Bay tried to mount a comeback.

On the "Nightcap" podcast, Johnson provided some insight into what's bothering Brown. The Eagles may be racking up wins, but Brown wants to contribute to those victories as a star player.

"Do you understand what that does to players mentally?" Johnson said. "I don't think fans understand. Fans will say, 'Well, we won the game.' Yes, you won the game, but these players would love to contribute and help win said games."

After the game, Brown posted a cryptic message, which only raised speculation about bubbling tensions. Johnson said Brown, as a team captain, has had to conduct himself diplomatically as the same issue has persisted for a year now.

"He had to go through it last year," Johnson said. "He had to read his book on the sideline to keep calm so he doesn't get frustrated. He wears that 'C' on his chest, so he has to conduct himself a certain way. The man wants to contribute and be productive and help the offense. 'Yes, we're winning the game, but I would like to help us win. You're paying me ($33 million) to help us win for a reason. Not only am I the No. 1 receiver, I'm the captain of the team. Allow me to feel part of the offense.'"

Through four games, Brown has 14 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown. Those aren't exactly No. 1 receiver numbers for a player making big money.

"They're gonna use this against him," Johnson said. "'We're winning, but your production doesn't match your salary. You're not worth $33 million dollars because we're winning without you. We can win without you making that kind of money.' It's gonna backfire."

Dating back to Week 6 of last season, the Eagles won 20 of their last 21 games. Despite that dominant run, will coach Nick Siranni and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo tinker with the game plan to get Brown more involved?