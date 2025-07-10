In 2021, George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen created an event dubbed "Tight End University" (TEU), in which tight ends from around the league flock to Nashville to teach each other tricks of the trade and bond together off the field. Some other position groups saw this event and wanted to create their own version of it, so one NFL legend stepped up to create a retreat for wide receivers.

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson hosted several NFL pass-catchers for a three-day event this week in Miami he calls "Wideout Workshop." It even has its own Instagram account. According to a caption from a recent post, the workshop "Brings together the next generation, and encourages them to leave their own legacy and to be themselves."

Some big names were in attendance, such as Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill. Other attendees included Robby Chosen, Tank Dell, Elijah Moore, Jayden Reed, Tee Higgins, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Andrew Hawkins, Jaxon Smith-Njigba , Xavier Restrepo and KJ Osborn.

As you can see from the videos posted on social media, the workouts were catered to footwork, releases off the line of scrimmage and other important technical skills wide receivers at this level need to possess. "Ochocinco" is likely a great teacher in these categories. The six-time Pro Bowler terrorized defenses for a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals and is one of the best personalities we've ever seen in the NFL.

This was just the first year of "Wideout Workshop," and odds are it grows in popularity -- much like "TEU" has.