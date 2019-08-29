Chad Johnson moved to tears by Davante Adams' route-running abilities

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams has blossomed into one of the top wide receivers in the NFL ranks. He's skills are so good that he moved former Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl wideout Chad Johnson to tears. In a video (which is NSFW due to graphic language) on his Twitter account, Johnson said that Adams sent him a video of his route-running during training camp and Johnson got emotional. He had nothing but praise for the Packers star.

It's certainly clear that Johnson had tears in his eyes when talking about Adams. Johnson praised Adams' footwork and how crisp his routes were in the video while tears streamed down his face. The former Bengals star also mentioned that he's looking forward to watching Adams take on the Chicago Bears when the NFL gets underway next Thursday.

Johnson obviously knows a thing or two about route-running since he accumulated 11,059 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns during his 11-year professional career. The former second-round pick has been out of the game since 2011.

Adams is about to embark on his sixth NFL season after being a second-round pick out of Fresno State back in the 2014 draft. The 6'1 wideout is coming of a career year in 2018 in which he caught 111 passes for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 13 touchdowns were tied for second in the NFL and only trailed Antonio Brown (15) for the league lead.

From this video, it's definitely clear that Johnson values the fundamentals of the game and truly respects what Adams brings to the table.