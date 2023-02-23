Throughout his NFL career, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson established himself as one of the flashiest players in the league. Despite that reputation, Johnson was extremely frugal, especially when he was just getting started.

Johnson joined NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on "Club Shay Shay" and talked about his financial responsibility. Johnson revealed that he lived in the Cincinnati Bengals' stadium for the first two years of his career because it had everything he needed to live.

"You gotta remember, I stayed at the stadium the first two years because I didn't want to spend no money," Johnson said. "What's the point? ... Why are you telling me to go rent a house, go buy a house, or go rent a condo when everything I need is right here in the facility at Paul Brown? Showers, cafeteria, TV, couch, gaming system. What's the point?"

By Johnson's third NFL season, he was a star, and it was time for him to move out of the facility. Johnson said former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis told him it was time for the receiver to step out on his own.

"That's when Marvin (Lewis) came in and said, 'It's time for you to be responsible. Spread your wings. Get your own place,'" Johnson said. "I moved right down the street."

In 10 seasons with the Bengals, Johnson totaled 751 receptions for 10,783 yards and 66 touchdowns. All of those numbers still stand as franchise records.

Johnson earned quite a bit of money over that span, but it sounds like he was hesitant to let any of it leave his bank account.