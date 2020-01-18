Championship round NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays out 6-1

Many casual bettors are jumping on the favorites in Sunday's NFL conference championship games. According to the latest NFL odds, the Chiefs are laying a touchdown to sixth-seeded Tennessee in the 2020 AFC Championship Game, while the 49ers are giving 7.5 points to Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game. But there are several ominous trends facing the favorites when you make your NFL picks. Andy Reid's teams in Kansas City and Philadelphia are 1-5 straight-up and against the spread in conference title games, including four losses as favorites.

San Francisco, meanwhile, is just 1-6-1 against the spread this season when favored by six or more.

Goldberg is an eye-popping 18-6 on NFL best bets the past eight weeks and a dominant 45-26 dating to last season. Already this season, he's swept his best bets six times. Anyone who has followed those picks is way up, and anyone who has parlayed them is doing even better.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks.

Now, Hammer has studied the current NFL odds and locked in his top three NFL picks for conference championship Sunday. You can see them over at SportsLine. We can tell you Hammer is going Over (53) in Chiefs vs. Titans.

The Chiefs ranked fifth in scoring (28.2) during the regular season, and now that they're completely healthy, they've taken it up a notch in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes averaged a whopping 9.2 yards per attempt in last week's 51-31 thrashing of Houston. In fact, Kansas City scored touchdowns on seven straight possessions, an NFL postseason record.

And since Tennessee replaced Marcus Mariota with Ryan Tannehill, the Titans have featured one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, too. They can pound the ball with Derrick Henry running behind a stout offensive line or they can strike quickly with Tannehill hitting speedster A.J. Brown. The rookie is averaging a whopping 20.2 yards per catch, with eight touchdowns.

In fact, Hammer says the 49ers vs. Packers line is way off.

What are Hammer's top NFL conference championship game expert picks? Which side of the Packers vs. 49ers showdown do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's NFL conference championship game best bets, all from the legendary handicapper who's 18-6 in his last 24 best bets.