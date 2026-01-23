Conference championship Sunday is nearly upon us.

We're now just two days away from finding out what the Super Bowl LX matchup will be to close the 2025 season. After 272 regular-season games and 10 playoff contests, only three games remain before we crown an NFL champion.

With a trip to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on the line, health -- as it always does in football -- will play a massive role in determining the outcomes of both the AFC Championship Game between the second-seeded New England Patriots and the top-seeded Denver Broncos and the NFC Championship Game between the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Rams and the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks.

It's already known that the Broncos will be without starting quarterback Bo Nix after he broke a bone in his ankle during their divisional-round victory over the Buffalo Bills, and that the Seahawks will be without running back Zach Charbonnet after he tore his ACL in a divisional-round blowout over the San Francisco 49ers.

Now that the final injury reports have been released for each of the NFL's final four teams, here's who is ruled out and who still has a chance to play Sunday.

New England Patriots (-4.5) at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Patriots suffered a major blow Friday when the team ruled out 2025 sacks leader Harold Landry III (knee). Landry, who posted a team-high 8.5 sacks during the regular season, didn't practice all week, leading to him not suiting up in Denver on Sunday. Starting outside cornerback Carlton Davis III (concussion protocol) is questionable after being a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully Friday. Linebacker Marte Mapu (hip) is also questionable after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday and then being limited Friday.

The Broncos are, of course, without quarterback Bo Nix (ankle), who is done for the season. Running back J.K. Dobbins (foot), who has been out since Week 10, practiced as a limited participant all week, but the Broncos decided he wasn't ready to return. Starting center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) appears poised to play Sunday after practicing fully all week and is listed as questionable. Center Alex Forsyth (ankle), his fill-in, was limited all week and is also questionable. Wide receiver Troy Franklin (hamstring) was limited throughout the week as well, leaving him questionable, too.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5)

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Rams ruled out just one player, offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle), after he was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday. The only player listed as questionable for the Rams is edge rusher Byron Young (knee). He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but was limited Friday. That's a significant question mark given the Pro Bowl pass rusher led Los Angeles with 12.0 sacks during the regular season.

Last week, Seahawks Pro Bowl quarterback Sam Darnold was listed as questionable for the divisional round with an oblique injury, but he ended up starting and throwing for 124 yards and a touchdown on 12 of 17 passing. For the NFC Championship Game this week, Darnold is off the final injury report and carries no game status, meaning he's good to go. Seattle did rule out linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) despite him practicing fully all week. Offensive tackle Amari Kight (knee) is doubtful, and swing lineman Josh Jones (knee/ankle) is questionable.