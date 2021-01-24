The two most prolific pass catchers in the NFL during the regular season collide on Sunday when tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs host receiver Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The 27-year-old Diggs led the league in receiving yards (1,535) while the 31-year-old Kelce finished second (1,416). Diggs also led the NFL in receptions (127). For Sunday, William Hill Sportsbook has set the over-under for Diggs' receiving yards at 97.5 (-115 over and under) and the over-under for his receptions at 7.5 (-120 over, -110 under).

William Hill also has set the over-under for Kelce's receiving yards at 97.5 (-115 over and under) and the over-under for his receptions at 7.5 (-115 over and under). Those are just four of hundreds of different player prop bet opportunities for the AFC and NFC Championship Games. Before locking in any NFL prop bets for Sunday's conference championship games in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, you need to see the NFL Championship Round prop predictions from SportsLine's Jen Ryan.

A Fantasy football guru who also is a frequent guest on Football Diehards' show on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, Ryan has been a finalist for the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Best Football Series award and uses Vegas lines to make Fantasy decisions in both redraft leagues and daily contests.

So far this season she has been excellent with her NFL prop bets. She has gone 50-43 and is up $481 on her prop bets this season.

Top NFL player prop bets for Championship Sunday

After studying the hundreds of available prop bets, Ryan loves Kelce to have a reception of longer than 26.5 yards (-110). In 16 games this season, including the playoffs, he has a reception of at least 27 yards in seven of those games. He has turned the trick in three of his last five games.

In addition, Buffalo allowed 993 receiving yards to tight ends during the regular season. Only the Jets allowed more. "The Bills are so exploitable in the middle of the field, where tight ends tend to make their money," Ryan tells SportsLine. "You can't mention a tight end making money and not mention Kelce."

