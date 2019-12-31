Chan Gailey reportedly comes out of retirement to be Dolphins OC, bodes well for Fitzpatrick's future in Miami

The Miami Dolphins wasted no time finding a replacement for offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea, who was fired just a day after his now former club was able to upset to the New England Patriots in Week 17. To fill that vacancy, the Dolphins are getting a blast from the past as Chan Gailey is coming out of retirement to take on the role, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The last time we saw Gailey in the NFL was back in 2016 when he was the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets. Much prior to that, the 67 year old had this same post with the Dolphins from 2000-01.

His arrival should be a strong indicator that Miami is open to bringing back veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick next season. Gailey had Fitzpatrick at the helm for all three years of his tenure as the Buffalo Bills head coach (2010-12) and when he was the OC with the Jets (2015-16). Fitzpatrick played well for Miami this season, leading them to a 5-8 record as the starter and totaled 3,529 yards through the air to go along with 20 touchdowns and 13 picks. He also led the team in rushing with 243 yards and four more touchdowns.

Not only will a Gailey-Fitzpatrick reunion seemingly work out smoothly, Rapoport also adds that the longtime NFL coach will "run the show and tutor whichever new QB comes in." Miami owns the No. 5 overall pick along with the No. 18 overall selection (via PIT) in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. So, while Fitzpatrick has been serviceable for the Dolphins thus far, the 37 year old isn't the long-term answer under center.

They'll likely need to dip into the draft with one of those picks and select a young signal caller that they can help groom to possibly be their franchise quarterback in the years to come. With LSU quarterback Joe Borrow likely being the top overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals, names like Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert come to mind as potential targets for the Dolphins.

Whoever the young quarterback is that comes into the fold along with the possible return of Fitzpatrick in 2020, they'll have one of the original spread offense guru's helping lead the way in Gailey.