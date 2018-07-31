Chandler Jones destroys piece of NFL practice equipment, leaves Twitter in shock

If you ever show up to an NFL training camp, one thing you'll almost always see is a bunch of players practicing against a blocking sled. Every team has a sled, and they tend to use them all the time.

Of course, the Cardinals might not be using their sled anytime soon and that's because Chandler Jones broke it on Monday, and here's the proof.

The blocking sled probably needs to be put in concussion protocol.

Oh, and just so we're clear, this is something that almost never happens. Blocking sleds have existed for decades and rarely do they ever get torn apart like that. On the scale of difficulty, breaking a sled ranks up there with trying to break a diamond in half with your teeth, it's basically impossible, which is a big reason why Jones' teammates were so excited after he tore the piece of equipment apart.

Once the video of Jones' exploits hit Twitter, everyone went nuts, including former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz.

Damn this is pretty impressive https://t.co/4zGV3uVORX — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) July 30, 2018

Media members who regularly cover the NFL were also impressed, which is saying a lot, because they've seen everything.

There aren't many things in football that I've never seen before. I've never seen someone do this before. https://t.co/tWWaVkHOGW — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 30, 2018

Chandler Jones is a beast. Patriots miss him https://t.co/3mrwZIA6Bg — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) July 30, 2018

Whoa. I've never seen this happen before. https://t.co/9CCKEEvtjE — Judy Battista (@judybattista) July 30, 2018

Fans around the NFL also were impressed with Jones' show of strength.

I have never seen a sled break like that before. @chanjones55 must of had an extra bowl of wheaties this morning or something. https://t.co/EEpODM4YlF — Anthony Nachreiner (@TheNachOnSports) July 30, 2018

Oh my. This video will be keeping NFC West offensive linemen up at night. #Cardinals https://t.co/uM9oZQDtyM — Shane Connelly (@ShaneTConnelly) July 30, 2018

After watching what Jones did to the sled, we should all probably hope that he never hits Sam Bradford in practice with that same intensity, because Bradford might actually break in half.

Finally, not everyone was tweeting about Jones' hit. This guy was thinking about the poor Cardinals, who now have to replace their broken sled.