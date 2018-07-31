Chandler Jones destroys piece of NFL practice equipment, leaves Twitter in shock

RIP to this blocking sled

If you ever show up to an NFL training camp, one thing you'll almost always see is a bunch of players practicing against a blocking sled. Every team has a sled, and they tend to use them all the time. 

Of course, the Cardinals might not be using their sled anytime soon and that's because Chandler Jones broke it on Monday, and here's the proof. 

The blocking sled probably needs to be put in concussion protocol. 

Oh, and just so we're clear, this is something that almost never happens. Blocking sleds have existed for decades and rarely do they ever get torn apart like that. On the scale of difficulty, breaking a sled ranks up there with trying to break a diamond in half with your teeth, it's basically impossible, which is a big reason why Jones' teammates were so excited after he tore the piece of equipment apart. 

Once the video of Jones' exploits hit Twitter, everyone went nuts, including former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz

Media members who regularly cover the NFL were also impressed, which is saying a lot, because they've seen everything. 

Fans around the NFL also were impressed with Jones' show of strength.  

After watching what Jones did to the sled, we should all probably hope that he never hits Sam Bradford in practice with that same intensity, because Bradford might actually break in half.  

Finally, not everyone was tweeting about Jones' hit. This guy was thinking about the poor Cardinals, who now have to replace their broken sled. 

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES