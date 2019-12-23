Chandler Jones enters Week 17 with a chance to break Michael Strahan's sack record, making late DPOY case

Lost in the hoopla coming from New Orleans with Michael Thomas and Drew Brees both setting NFL records in back-to-back weeks is the fact that Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones is on the precipice of making history himself. The NFL's leader in sacks has total 19 quarterback takedowns and needs four more in Week 17 to break Michael Strahan's all-time single-season sacks record (22.5).

"I had no idea until I think Larry (Fitzgerald) was telling me, 'Hey, you're a few sacks away,' " Jones, who also noted it'd be "remarkable" if he did tie or break the record, said, via the Arizona Republic. "I try not to think about the numbers. I just play."

Jones was a force in Arizona's most recent upset win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16. He totaled six tackles, four sacks, six quarterback hits and forced two fumbles. That was the second time this season that Jones was able to tally four sacks in a single game, so he has shown the capability to get himself in the range of tying or breaking Strahan's record.

Next week the Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams, which may be a tough task for Jones in his quest at making history. Jared Goff has been sacked just 21 times this season, ranking 28th among quarterbacks that have lined up under center in 2019.

No matter if he breaks it or not, Jones is turning in quite an impressive season. He's on pace to be just the seventh player in league history to finish with the league lead in both sacks and forced fumbles. While the Cardinals 5-9-1 record may ultimately keep him from winning, Jones has put together a rather intriguing Defensive Player of the Year case.

"He gets my vote," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury, via the official team website. "I'm all for it."

Again, there are plenty of records being broken throughout the league in its centennial season but don't sleep on what's going on in the desert.