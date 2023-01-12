Replacing longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, with former Detroit Lions head coach and former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as the Patriots' offensive play-caller went as expected -- poorly. Also, as expected, there will likely be changes to the New England coaching staff following head coach Bill Belichick's end-of-season meeting with team owner Robert Kraft, according to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston.

The 2022 New England Patriots were the worst third-down (34.9% conversion percentage) and red zone offense (42.2% red zone touchdown percentage) of the Belichick era, since 2000, so safe to say Patricia will likely be in for a new assignment on Belichick's staff or let go altogether. The 48-year-old Patricia has spent 16 seasons on Belichick's staff with roles varying from offensive assistant (2004), assistant offensive line coach (2005), linebackers coach (2006-2010), safeties coach (2011), defensive coordinator (2012-2017), assistant head coach (2021), and offensive line coach and senior advisor (2022).

Patriots' offensive rankings





Belichick Era Rank* PPG 21.4 3rd-worst Total YPG 314.6 3rd-worst 3rd-Down Pct 34.9% Worst Red Zone TD Pct 42.2% Worst

* Since 2000

The decline in the Patriots' third-down and red zone offenses is stark, dropping from around the top 10 in McDaniels' last season as offensive coordinator in 2021 to bottom 10 or dead last in the entire NFL in Patricia's first season as New England's offensive coordinator.

Patriots Offense last two seasons (NFL ranks)





2021 2022 PPG 27.2 (6th) 21.4 (17th) Total YPG 353.4 (15th) 314.6 (26th) 3rd-Down Pct 43.5% (10th) 34.9% (27th) Red Zone TD Pct 61.9% (11th) 42.2% (Last)

Among those frustrated with the offensive scheme in 2022 was quarterback Mac Jones, the team's 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up. Jones became only the 10th rookie in NFL history to throw for over 3,500 passing yards (3,801) and more than 20 touchdowns (22) in 2021, but he experienced a significant regression under Patricia in 2022. His frustration with the offensive play-calling even boiled over in a 24-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on "Thursday Night Football" when Jones had enough with the Patriots' conservative approach.

Mac Jones career statistics (NFL ranks)



2021 2022 Comp Pct 67.6% (8th) 65.2% (17th) Pass YPG 223.6 (16th) 214.1 (15th) Pass Yards/Att 7.3 (14th) 6.8 (25th) TD-INT 22-13 (17th) 14-11 (26th) Passer Rating 92.5 (15th) 84.8 (26th)

While bringing McDaniels back for a third stint as New England's offensive coordinator isn't an option this offseason for Belichick, expect Belichick to cast a net far and wide to find a play-caller who can get Jones back on track after a lost year in his 24-year-old quarterback's development.