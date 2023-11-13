Even when the Los Angeles Chargers accomplish something impressive, the franchise ends up on the wrong side of history. In Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Chargers accomplished a feat there's never been done before this century in the NFL.

In the final 40 minutes of the game, the Chargers scored a touchdown on all five of their possessions. They became the first team to score a touchdown on 100% of their drives in the final 40 minutes of regulation -- and lose the game.

To put this in perspective, the Chargers are the 22nd team to score a touchdown on at least 70% of their drives in the final 40 minutes of regulation -- all of the other 21 have won the game.

Of course Justin Herbert had a massive game in the loss, throwing for 323 yards and four touchdowns. Herbert had his 25th career 300-yard passing game, just one shy of tying Kurt Warner and Patrick Mahomes for most through four seasons in NFL history. Warner went 21-5 in such games and Mahomes 22-4. Herbert is 13-12 in games he throws for 300-plus yards.

Herbert has the most losses by a quarterback with 27-plus team points (11) through four seasons in NFL history. The Chargers scored 38 points and still lost, even with Herbert throwing for 300-plus yards and four touchdowns.

The Chargers have scored 1,502 points and allowed 1,502 points in Herbert's 59 career starts, including the playoffs. The defense has allowed 25.2 points in Herbert's starts, despite averaging 25.2 points on offense. Hence why the franchise has a 29-29 record in Herbert's 58 regular season starts and an 0-1 record in the postseason.

Despite having a franchise quarterback, the Chargers continue to be on the wrong side of history.