Chargers announce that owner Alex Spanos has died at the age of 95

Los Angeles Chargers owner Alexander Spanos has died at 95. The team announced Spanos' death on its website, noting that he was "peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday morning."

Spanos, who founded A.G. Spanos Companies, through which he built his fortune, purchased 60 percent of the Chargers franchise in 1984, when the team was still in San Diego. Over the ensuing 10 years, he purchased more control of the team and eventually brought his ownership percentage to 97 percent.

In 1993, he passed operational control of the team to his son, Dean, who has served as the franchise's controlling owner ever since. It was Dean Spanos who led the charge to move the team to Los Angeles two years ago.

The highlight of Spanos' ownership was the team's run to the Super Bowl in the 1994 season, where they eventually lost to Steve Young and the 49ers. The team had plenty of stars during his time in control, with players such as Junior Seau, LaDainian Tomlinson, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Antonio Gates and Keenan Allen passing through and making incredible contributions. Still, they never climbed to the top of the ultimate mountain.

Spanos is survived by four children, including Dean, as well as 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. His wife, Faye, had died earlier this year.