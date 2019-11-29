Chargers at Broncos prediction: How to watch, stream, key matchups for week 13 AFC West showdown

Throw away the records when the Broncos and Chargers square off this Sunday in Denver.

While neither team is having a banner year, Broncos-Chargers games always seem to bring out the best in both teams, leading to spirited and competitive games. This rivalry dates back to the 1960s, when both franchises were part of the old American Football League. The rivalry will continue on Sunday, as the Broncos look to complete a season sweep of their AFC West division foe.

Before we preview Sunday's matchup, here's how you can follow the action in real-time.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)

Preview

Each of the Chargers' seven losses have been in one-score games, including their Week 11 loss to the Chiefs. Turnovers have been among the Chargers' biggest issue this season, as Los Angeles is 27th in the NFL with a -9 turnover ratio. Quarterback Philip Rivers has been at the heart of the issue, as the future Hall of Fame quarterback has thrown 14 interceptions that includes seven picks in the Chargers' last two games. Rivers hasn't received much help from his running game, as the Chargers' rushing attack is currently ranked 26th in the NFL. The lack of success on the ground as contributed to Los Angeles ranking just 26th in red-zone offensive efficiency.

Los Angeles has received solid offensive contributions from running back Austin Eckler and receiver Tyrell Williams. Eckler is second on the team with 65 receptions and leads the Chargers with six touchdown receptions. Williams paces Los Angeles with 70 receptions and 796 receiving yards. The Chargers have not received the same type of production from running back Melvin Gordon, who has caught just 18 passes in seven games while averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

The strength of the Chargers this season has been their defense, which is currently fourth against the pass and 11th in scoring. The unit is led by former Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa, who leads the Chargers with 8.5 sacks. Veteran Thomas Davis leads the Chargers with 90 tackles, while safety Rayshawn Jenkins leads Los Angeles with three interceptions. The unit has struggled on third down, as they are currently 27th in the lead on third-down efficiency. They are also just 20th in the NFL in red-zone defense.

Like the Chargers, the Broncos are also been the victims of one-score losses. Five of Denver's eight losses this season have been in one-score games that includes their Week 11 loss in Minnesota. While running back Phillip Lindsay is enjoying another productive season, the Broncos' passing attack has plagued the offense all year. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco struggled before sustaining a season-ending injury at the season's midway point. Backup quarterback Brandon Allen has been even worse, completing less than 47 percent of his passes during his three starts.

The Broncos are hoping to have more success with rookie quarterback Andrew Lock, who is expected to make his first career start on Sunday after starting the season on injured reserve. Lock will look to find an early rhythm with receiver Courtland Sutton, who leads the Broncos with 832 yards and four touchdowns on 50 receptions. Fellow rookie Noah Fant will also look to have a strong finish to his rookie season after an underwhelming start.

Denver's defense, like the Chargers, has been the team's strong suit this season. The Broncos, led by pass rusher Von Miller (six sacks), linebacker Todd Davis (78 tackles) and safety Justin Simmons (65 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed), are seventh in the NFL in red zone efficiency, fifth in pass defense and ninth in scoring. The Broncos have been suspect against the run, as they are currently 21st in rushing yards allowed.

Prediction

Ready for an upset? While predicting a rookie quarterback to win his first NFL start is risky business, I think Lock will give the Broncos a considerable boost while keeping the Chargers' defense at bay. I also don't have faith that Rivers can protect the football after his previous two games. The Broncos sweep the season series, while the Chargers' faint playoff hopes are all but extinguished.

Broncos 19, Chargers 16