Chargers at Chiefs in NFL Week 15: How to watch and stream on Saturday

For the second week in a row, first place in the AFC West is up for grabs. After the Chiefs beat the Raiders to keep first in the division, they'll have to do it again against the surging Los Angeles Chargers, who are in the midst of an impressive four-game winning streak.

The Chiefs beat the Chargers earlier in the season by 14 points, so the odds still favor them in tie-breaker situations. However, the Chargers can put themselves in the driver's seat for the division with a win on Sunday. They have the tools to do it. Their defense has been stout, Philip Rivers has been impressive and they've been utilizing their weapons well.

The Chiefs' win over the Raiders came without No. 1 cornerback Marcus Peters, who the Chiefs suspended in Week 14 following a late-game meltdown in a loss to the Jets a week prior when Peters threw an official's flag into the stands, left the field, then came back without wearing socks yet was never ejected. Kansas City will need all the help it can get in the secondary to keep up with the likes of Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin.

Kareem Hunt finally looked like himself again, breaking 100 yards against the Raiders. Although the Chiefs have been sliding, there are flashes where the talent is clearly still on display. It will have to be against the streaking Chargers.

How to watch

Date : Saturday, Dec. 16



: Saturday, Dec. 16 Time : 8:25 p.m. ET



: 8:25 p.m. ET Location : Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri



: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Watch : NFL Network



: NFL Network Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Keenan Allen is the key for Bolts

Allen is on an absolute tear. He has over 100 receiving yards in his last four games, and it seems impossible to cover him. In fact, Allen had 111 yards against the Redskins last week, and he was second on the team in yardage behind Tyrell Williams, who had a breakout party of his own. Allen has completely opened up the Chargers offense, and he is allowing Rivers to not only force it to him as a No. 1 target, but also spread the ball effectively to other receivers.

Peters may or may not shadow Allen, but who's on him simply hasn't mattered. We're finally seeing what a healthy Allen looks like, and the league is officially on notice. It's no accident that the Chargers are also 4-0 in their last four games, and a big part of that is how loose this offense is playing.

Kareem Hunt needs to keep running wild

Although Hunt's Rookie of the Year aspirations feel like a distant memory, the Chiefs still can be a playoff team, and that's ultimately what matters. Hunt rushed for over 100 yards against the Raiders to keep first place in the AFC West, and that keeps in line with the theme: When he runs well, the Chiefs are hard to beat.

Already up over 1,000 yards rushing, Hunt has 218 carries this year. He's averaging 4.8 yards per carry, but was stymied in the weeks leading up to last week. The Chiefs started the year 5-0, and in that span Hunt was held to under 100 rushing yards exactly once. Since then, he hadn't broken 100, a span in which the Chiefs went 1-6. With the win over the Raiders, perhaps Hunt can get back on track, but he'll need to be consistent.

Some have speculated that Hunt's outstanding start was made possible by play design by Andy Reid that the league just picked up on, but Hunt's averages weren't that different during his "lull." He was just touching the ball less. Hunt is an excellent back that can be electric on any given play, and defenses don't just "figure out" players like that. If Hunt gets touches, the Chiefs can win this game -- particularly if they're able to keep the Chargers' excellent pass rush off balance.

Speaking of the Chargers' pass rush ...

Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram have been as advertised this year. One of the best pass rushing tandems in the league, these two have been wreaking havoc on quarterbacks for weeks. More than these two, however, the Chargers' defense as a whole has been stellar all season. Desmond King has emerged as a pleasant surprise in an almost joker role, as he has four sacks from the DB position. Bosa has 11.5 sacks, 2.5 behind leader Chandler Jones, and Ingram has nine.

This formula has the Chargers tied for fifth in the league at 37 sacks, and second in the league in points allowed per game at 17.3. In their last three games, the Chargers are allowing an astounding 9.7 points per game. Casey Hayward remains one of the best cover corners in football, and the Chargers are creating problems for every team that they face.

The pass rush makes the entire team's job easier on defense, but the secondary is still more than pulling its weight. There's a ton of talent up and down this Chargers roster, and with the AFC West in their sights, they smell blood in the water.

The bottom line

The Chargers are red-hot, but the Chiefs are in a defining moment of their season. They're coming off of a streak in which they went 1-6, and now they need to decide: Will they build a winning streak, or will wins continue to be an anomaly? This game has the potential to decide the AFC West. The Chargers' remaining games are against the Jets and the Raiders (the latter game of which is at home), so they can hop in the driver's seat for the rest of the season with a win. The Chargers were always talented -- but that talent coming together is a scary proposition. The Chiefs want to forget that seven game stretch and close out the season strong. Right now, they can take the division by winning out. Winning this game would make their lives a whole lot easier as the season winds down.