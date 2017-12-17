Chargers at Chiefs: Live updates, streaming info, how to watch NFL Saturday
The Chargers, after starting 0-4, can take first in the AFC West with a win Sunday
The two teams playing Saturday night couldn't have started the season more different, yet they sit in the same spot heading into the season's final three weeks.
The Chiefs (7-6) followed up a shocking rout of the Patriots in New England in the Thursday night kickoff game by running their record to 5-0 and gaining support as a potential title contender. The Chargers (7-6), a sleeper pick by many to reach the Super Bowl, lost their first four games, including three by three points or fewer. A month into the season, expecting these two teams to be playing a de facto AFC West title game in Week 15 would have been laughable, but here we are.
We'll have live updates of all the action right here, but first, here's all the info you need to watch the game.
How to watch, stream
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 16
- Time: 8:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Watch: NFL Network
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live blog
