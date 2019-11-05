Chargers at Raiders prediction: How to watch, stream AFC West rivalry on 'Thursday Night Football'

The Kansas City Chiefs might be leading the AFC West, but they certainly don't have it wrapped up. Both the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are within striking distance of their red rivals, and those two teams will go at it on Thursday night -- not only to kick off Week 10 but to advance the battle in the West.

Before we reveal why the Raiders, not the Chargers, are set up to move even closer to K.C. in the standings, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

The Raiders (4-4) have been feisty in Jon Gruden's second year at the helm of the staff, overcoming a drama-filled offseason to split the first half of their schedule with upsets over teams like the Bears, Colts and Lions. They certainly haven't been perfect, enduring injuries at wide receiver and surrendering plenty of points and chunk plays on defense. But quarterback Derek Carr has been as efficient as he's been in a while, with rookie running back Josh Jacobs carrying the load of a ball-control attack and guys like Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow emerging as first-time weapons. They've fallen way behind in a few losses, but they've also never really been out of games in 2019, showing a marked improvement in resiliency.

The Chargers (4-5), on the whole, have been a far more disappointing club this season. While they're on the upswing after a stunning rout of the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, when their pass rush finally took over a game and Philip Rivers leaned on the RB duo of Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon, they've seen injuries and untimely mistakes wipe out chances to take early-season momentum in their hunt for a West title. Los Angeles has a dynamic ground game when Gordon is "on," which has only been lately, and both Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram make for fearsome defenders. The Chargers have simply stumbled in too many prime-time and clutch situations to believe they've completely righted the ship.

Do you believe in the Chargers' turnaround? That's the key question here, really. L.A. entered 2019 with serious playoff expectations -- even after injuries rocked their secondary and Gordon's holdout carried into September. But in typical Chargers fashion, they've botched a handful of games with tragic late-game blunders. Week 9 may have been a sneak peek at what this team can be when all the wheels are turning, but can they keep that momentum going on a short week against a Raiders team that's found ways to chip away at every opponent on their schedule?

A Chargers win certainly wouldn't be a surprise (they're favored, after all), but the guess here is that they cannot. A banged-up Raiders line might have some trouble containing Bosa and Ingram, making life uncomfortable for Carr. But fortunately for Gruden, Jacobs has been a workhorse capable of keeping the ball in Oakland's hands. In front of a fired-up home crowd, which hasn't seen much of the silver and black this year, the Raiders should be able to control the clock and eke out a nail-biter.

Pick: Raiders

