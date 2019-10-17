Chargers at Titans: How to watch, stream AFC matchup on CBS and CBS All Access

The Tennessee Titans have finally made the move, benching Marcus Mariota in favor of Ryan Tannehill ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Miami Dolphins quarterback will get his first start as a Titan in Nashville following the team's embarrassing 16-0 loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos.

Nissan Stadium has not been the most welcoming environment for the Titans. They lost both of their first two home games. including in Week 5 when Nashville was taken over by the Bills Mafia, as Buffalo won 14-7 in Tennessee.

The Chargers and Titans are both on two-game skids, and both were shut out in the first half of those games as well. Los Angeles is coming off a 24-17 loss against the shorthanded Pittsburgh Steelers. L.A. was favored in the matchup, but James Conner as well as the Pittsburgh defense had their way with the injury-plagued Chargers.

The Chargers have won two straight games against the Titans, but before we get to our predictions, here's how and when you can watch or stream the game:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

It's hard to guess what this Titans offense is going to look like with Tannehill under center. The problems for this unit extend much further than just the quarterback. Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Wednesday that he made this move to "spark" the offense, but it didn't seem to do much against Denver.

Tannehill did record 144 passing yards compared to Mariota's 63, but he was sacked four times and the Titans still failed to score a single point. In all, Tennessee recorded just 204 yards of total offense.

The Chargers haven't scored more than 20 points in any game over the past five weeks when playing teams not named the Miami Dolphins. Getting running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler going will be absolutely necessary. The two combined for just 32 rushing yards on Sunday night, but could be due for big games this week.

Gordon had a career-high 261 yards from scrimmage in his only career game against the Titans back in 2016. Ekeler on the other hand is looking to record his third road game in a row with more than 120 yards from scrimmage and five catches.

Predictions

SportsLine currently lists the Titans as a two-point favorite. Both of these teams are reeling and desperate for a win, but it looks like the Titans are worse off than the Chargers at this point, having scored just seven points in their last two games combined.

This has all the makings of a low-scoring affair, and the outcome could be decided in the final minute.

The pick: Chargers 20, Titans 17

Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.