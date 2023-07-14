We learned something about the running back position this offseason. The player who led the league in rushing yards (Josh Jacobs) was given the franchise tag as opposed to a long-term deal, and the only player who has rushed for 1,100 yards while making the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons (Dalvin Cook) was straight-up released. When the player who has scored more touchdowns than anyone over the last two years asked for a contract extension or trade, he got neither. Instead, Austin Ekeler simply got a reworked deal from the Los Angeles Chargers.

The future of the running back market is very much unknown. Are the days of high-priced backs on the verge of extinction? While Ekeler has accepted what his contract will look like in 2023, that doesn't mean he's satisfied. This week, Ekeler appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss the current state of the running back position, and he pointed out the fact that there are reserve wide receivers making more than him.

"If I'm looking at some of the backup receivers out here that are still making more than me, that's going to piss me off, right?" Ekeler said, via Pro Football Talk. "I'm a little bit like, OK, wait a minute, so you're telling me these people are the No. 3 receivers and they're going to make more than me? And I'm the starter? I get more carries, I touch the ball more, I have more of an impact.

"It causes us to question, right? We're going to fight for that. I'm bringing more value to the team than this person. I think I should be compensated for that. ... It seems like it's about money, but it's about principles. It's about the principle of adding value to a team."

Ekeler has reason to be upset, especially considering the fact that he's virtually a wide receiver as well. Last year, Ekeler caught 107 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns. His 107 receptions were tied for fifth most in the NFL, and his 722 receiving yards ranked 48th.

Austin Ekeler LAC • RB • #30 Att 204 RU Yds 915 RU TD 13 REC 107 REC Yds 722 REC TD 5 View Profile

Ekeler didn't name any names, but let's take a look at some wide receivers who average more money on their current deals than Ekeler does. Ekeler's current AAV is $6.125M. A few wide receivers who have higher AAVs are Cedric Wilson Jr., Allen Robinson and Russell Gage. Ekeler has scored 38 total touchdowns over the last two years. The three wide receivers we named have combined for 19 total touchdowns over the last two years.

As for what will happen next, Ekeler says to keep an eye on what occurs next offseason. There will be plenty of talented running backs available. As of now, Ekeler, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Dillon are set to be free agents.

"Right now a lot of us are going through this in the running back market -- a lot of us starters. ... So it's going to be wild," Ekeler said. "It's going to be wild how this plays out."