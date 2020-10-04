The Los Angeles Chargers offense revolves around Austin Ekeler, but the running back appears to be out for a significant amount of time. Ekeler suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he received a first-down carry and was dragged back by Lavonte David before being brought down by Antoine Winfield at the end of the play.

Ekeler grabbed his left hamstring at the end of the play and needed assistance to be helped up, not walking under his own power. A cart came out onto the field for the Chargers running back, as he struggled to get onto the vehicle before heading into the locker room.

The Chargers have ruled Ekeler questionable to return to the game.

Ekeler, averaging five yards a carry, had 47 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown heading into the game. He also recorded 16 catches for 142 yards, averaging 8.9 yards per catch. He leads Los Angeles in rushing and was second on the team in receptions heading into the game.

More information to come on this injury as it becomes available.