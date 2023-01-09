The Chargers are hoping to have Mike Williams in the fold as the franchise seeks their first championship.

Williams, the Chargers' talented receiver, suffered a back injury during Los Angeles' season finale. An MRI, however, showed no fracture or muscle injury in his back, per Chargers coach Brandon Staley, who said that Williams has a contusion. Staley expects Williams to return to practice at some point this week in preparation for Saturday night's playoff game against the Jaguars.

Injuries limited Williams to 13 games during the regular season. When healthy, Williams showed that he is still one of the league's top wideouts. He caught nearly 69% of his targets for 895 yards and four touchdowns this season while averaging 14.2 yards per catch. Williams caught 25 passes in the regular season's final four games while helping the Chargers clinch a playoff berth.

Mike Williams LAC • WR • #81 TAR 93 REC 63 REC YDs 895 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Evoking memories of the Chargers' "Air Coryell" offense, the modern day Chargers boast one of the NFL's most talented offenses. Along with Williams, the Chargers' offense includes quarterback Justin Herbert, fellow wideout Keenan Allen, running back Austin Ekeler, and tight end Gerald Everett. Saturday will mark the postseason debut for Herbert, a former first-round pick who this season became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons.

Herbert's counterpart on Saturday, Trevor Lawrence, is a fellow former first-round pick who is also making his postseason debut. Lawrence and the Jaguars have won five straight games entering Saturday's game after a 4-8 start.