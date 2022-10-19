The biggest addition the Los Angeles Chargers made this offseason was former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson. L.A. handed the Pro Bowler a five-year, $82.5 million deal with $40 million guaranteed, but six weeks in, he hasn't lived up to that billing.

In fact, during the Chargers' Week 6 overtime win vs. the rival Denver Broncos, Jackson was benched by head coach Brandon Staley for Michael Davis. Staley said after the game that Jackson's performance just wasn't good enough, and that they needed to make a change.

On Tuesday, Staley said that it's "fair" to say Jackson has made mental errors, per Pro Football Talk, but that he doesn't believe any issues are related to not "fitting in or scheme fit or any of that." The Chargers are not giving up on him.

"We just need to stay patient," Staley said. "Last night wasn't up to his standard, or ours. We felt like we had to go in a different direction. We're going to stay with him, keep coaching him, and see if we can get him comfortable."

Jackson's struggles this season have been well-documented, and even noticed by his former team. When Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo was asked this week about some Patriots players not having the same success after leaving New England, he responded, "This must be a J.C. (Jackson) reference," per NESN.

Jackson missed the first three games this season due to ankle surgery, and hasn't exactly looked like the same player since returning to the lineup. It's possible he's still working to get back to 100 percent in that regard. Jackson's next opportunity to make an impact comes this Sunday on a short week against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks.