The Los Angeles Chargers made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 this past season, but the year still ended in disaster. After holding a 27-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild card round, the Chargers ended up losing, 31-30.

The Jags' comeback was the third-largest in NFL playoff history, and fifth-largest overall. It was quite the collapse, so Chargers head coach Brandon Staley reached out for some help. He told CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones that he spent time with NBA legends like Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to understand how to bounce back.

"You know, I think you draw on examples, I went and spent some time with Steve Kerr in Golden State, and Gregg Popovich," Staley said. "You take a look at all these other sports and I think in some of the examples that I tried to go seek some wisdom from is hey, the response was really, really big. Because they had the right group of guys. And that's where our focus is gonna be. This group is made up of the right stuff and we just gotta put in the right work in training camp."

The Warriors famously blew a 3-1 lead to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals. Despite Golden State going a record-breaking 73-9 in the regular season and holding that large of a lead in the Finals, Cleveland won three straight games to secure a championship. It was surely a tough storm for coach Kerr to weather, but the Warriors bounced back and won the Finals against the Cavaliers in both of the next two seasons.

Staley knows his team has the talent to make a postseason run, and he's hoping last year's playoff exit motivates his team to register an epic response.