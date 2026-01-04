The Denver Broncos will be attempting to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season. The Chargers don't have much to play for beyond seeding in the playoffs, and they're planning on resting Justin Herbert and other key starters as a result. If Denver wins this game, the Broncos will secure the top seed and get a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Where to watch Chargers vs. Broncos on Sunday

When: Sunday, Jan. 4

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Chargers vs. Broncos betting preview

Odds: Broncos -14, over/under 37.5

Despite its stellar record, Denver is only 6-9-1 against the spread. Los Angeles is 8-7-1 ATS but had four straight covers before losing to the Texans at home in Week 17. The Chargers are 6-9-1 to the Over while the Broncos are 7-9 to the Over.

Chargers vs. Broncos SGP

Chargers +14

Over 37.5

RJ Harvey anytime touchdown scorer

Model's Chargers vs. Broncos score prediction, picks

The Chargers cover the spread in 58% of model simulations and win in 27%, bringing value as +575 underdogs. The Over hits in 51% of simulations.

Chargers vs. Broncos score prediction: Broncos 25, Chargers 15

