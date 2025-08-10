The worst part of the preseason hit the Los Angeles Chargers especially hard. The Chargers canceled their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, scheduled for Wednesday, as injuries mount for Jim Harbaugh's squad, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Sunday.

"Unfortunately, we'll have to cancel that practice with the Chargers," McVay said after the Rams' 31-21 preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys. "I think they're a little bit banged up, talking to coach Harbaugh. Bummer that we weren't able to get that done, but I totally understand, and we'll figure out a way to get great work against ourselves."

The Chargers most notably lost Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater for the season after he tore his patellar tendon during practice. The injury came a few weeks after the Chargers had made Slater the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL with a four-year, $114 million extension.

That's far from the only notable injury. Running back Najee Harris suffered an eye injury in a Fourth of July fireworks accident, and his status for Week 1 remains questionable. Thursday, the same day Slater suffered his injury, Donte Jackson came up limping after slipping in team drills, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

ESPN's Kris Rhim noted a long list of non-participants for Friday's practice:

The Chargers face the Saints Sunday to conclude Week 1 of the NFL preseason. It should be noted, however, that the Chargers played in the Hall of Fame Game, so it is actually their second preseason game.