The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs battle in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season with Kansas City's playoff hopes hanging in the balance while the Chargers remain in contention for the AFC West division title. These teams met in Week 1 in Brazil, with the Chargers registering a statement win with a 27-21 result.

Where to watch Chargers vs. Chiefs on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Chargers vs. Chiefs betting preview

Odds: Chiefs -5.5, over/under 41.5

The Chiefs are 5-7-1 against the spread on the season but 0-5 ATS in their last five games. The Chargers are also 6-6-1 ATS but are 2-0 ATS as underdogs. Los Angeles is 5-1 straight up in its last six games but is only 1-7 straight up in its last eight games against Kansas City. The total has gone Under in seven of Kansas City's last eight games and in four of the last five Chargers vs. Chiefs games.

Chargers vs. Chiefs SGP

Chiefs -5.5

Under 41.5

Omarion Hampton anytime touchdown (+145)

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Chargers vs. Chiefs score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Chiefs covering at home in 55% of simulations, but it does see value on the Chargers as plus money underdogs with Los Angeles winning in 32% of simulations. Even though most of these games have gone Under of late, the model has the Over (41.5) hitting in 52% of simulations.

Chargers vs. Chiefs score prediction: Chiefs 25, Chargers 18

