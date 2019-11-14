Chargers coach explains why team will be practicing in Colorado this week, team seems to hate the idea

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is taking his team on a road trip this week, and apparently, it's a trip that a few players would rather not be taking.

With the Chargers getting set to play in Mexico City on Monday, Lynn has decided to take his team out to Colorado Springs to help get them ready for the elevation change that they're going to experience once they get to Mexico. The elevation at Estadio Azteca is 7,200-feet, which is roughly 2,000-feet more than Denver, which is the NFL city with the highest elevation. In Colorado Springs, the Chargers will be practicing at an elevation of 6,600-feet.

Lynn, who knows a thing or two about high elevation due to the fact that he spent four seasons playing for the Broncos, gave an explanation this week for why he decided to move practice to Colorado while also acknowledging that science generally says that you can't adjust to the elevation change in just a few days.

"I think it's a little bit ease of mind for players, so it has a mental effect I believe, but also, I think it can be helpful," Lynn said, via the team's official website. "Going from sea level to [7,200], I didn't feel comfortable doing that, so I think it will be helpful. I think everybody is different. I know research and science says it takes more days than seven or eight days, but as a player, I've been on that field, I've been in Dallas, Texas, and Wyoming the very next day, and I've felt the effect, so I wanted my players to come and practice in it for a week."

Although Lynn is very aware that science isn't on his side, he says he still trusted his personal experiences when it came to making the decision to move his team out to Colorado for the week.

"I've experienced [playing in a high elevation] myself, just from personal experience," Lynn said. "A lot of scientists don't play football."

Apparently, Lynn didn't take a team vote on whether or not the Chargers should practice in Colorado this week, because it seems that most of the team was against it. According to the Los Angeles Times, Austin Ekeler made it known that some teammates would have preferred to stay in California.

One of those teammates is presumably Keenan Allen, who seemed to tweet about the situation this week.

I hate everything about this! — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) November 12, 2019

Although Allen could have been talking about anything with that tweet, it's likely he was tweeting about the trip, because Kelly Davis, the wife of linebacker Thomas Davis, responded with one word.

Same😐 — Kelly Davis (@mrsdavis58) November 13, 2019

Chargers pass-rusher Joey Bosa definitely didn't sound too excited about the trip, either.

"I don't really want to talk about this," Bosa said, via the L.A. Times. "I don't want to say anything stupid."

As for Lynn, he seems sold on the fact that getting his team acclimated to the higher elevation is going to help them play better in Mexico City.

"You can definitely tell when you first get there, you're winded," Lynn said. "After two or three days though, it tends to settle down. We're going higher than the Broncos. The Broncos are [5,200], I think we're playing at [7,200]. I definitely wanted to give the guys some experience of running around and practicing in this type of environment and this altitude."

Although the Chargers are spending the week in Colorado, the Chiefs will be sticking with their normal routine in Kansas City.