Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said he was "still processing" the news of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore's firing for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member and subsequent criminal charges. Harbaugh was asked about the situation during a media appearance Friday.

"Chad Jessop told me, one of our equipment guys, when we were coming off the field on Thursday," Harbaugh said. "So I'm still processing that like a lot of people."

Harbaugh hired Moore to his Michigan staff in 2018 as tight ends coach. Moore was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2021 and assumed sole play-calling responsibilities in 2023. Moore also served as Michigan's acting head coach for one game during the 2023 season after Harbaugh was suspended for three games following the Big Ten's investigation into Michigan's sign-stealing scandal.

Harbaugh and Moore guided Michigan to a 15-0 record in 2023, capped by a win against Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Michigan tabbed Moore as Harbaugh's successor when Harbaugh made his return to the NFL with the Chargers ahead of the 2024 campaign.

In two seasons as Michigan's coach, Moore amassed a 15-8 record. He was suspended for two games in 2025 after the university self-imposed a penalty for Moore's role in the sign-stealing scheme.

The 39-year-old Moore was fired for cause on Dec. 10. Athletic director Warde Manuel confirmed Moore's termination was the result of Moore's "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Moore was arrested shortly after his firing and, on Friday, was handed three charges, including felony home invasion, by the Washtenaw County (Mich.) Prosecutor's Office. He is accused of "unlawfully entering the victim's residence to commit the crime of stalking and committing that crime while in the residence."

He was also charged with stalking and breaking and entering or entering without breaking, which are both misdemeanors.