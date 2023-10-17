One Los Angeles Chargers fan went viral while seemingly experiencing every emotion in the team's Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The cameras kept cutting to her as she experienced something of a Greek tragedy, prompting some online to think she was a hired actor.

After seeing the fan live and die with every play in the 20-17 loss, social media got suspicious about her authenticity. However, the Chargers came out on Tuesday and verified that she is a very real (and very dedicated) fan.

The fan's name is Merianne Do, and she has Chargers season tickets with her husband, Tuan Pham. After learning that people believed she was a phony, Do reached out to the Chargers in hopes of getting the team to let the world know her love for the franchise is as real as it gets.

Do's evening ended in disappointment as a Justin Herbert interception ended what could have been a game-winning drive for the Chargers. It was another frustrating loss for Los Angeles as it dropped to 2-3 and third in the AFC West.

Things don't get much easier for the Chargers as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, and Do will have to experience a wide range of emotions from her couch with the matchup taking place at Arrowhead Stadium.