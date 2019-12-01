Chargers could reportedly switch to Tyrod Taylor if Philip Rivers delivers another poor performance

The Los Angeles Chargers have not been satisfied with the play of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers over the past few weeks. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the team could make the decision to play Tyrod Taylor if Rivers struggles Sunday against the Broncos.

On Monday Night Football in Week 11, the veteran had the opportunity to lead two game-tying drives on the team's final two possessions. Both ended with an interception.

Head coach Anthony Lynn expressed his frustration earlier this week but also acknowledged that he expects his quarterback to play better.

"Obviously, there's a fine line there. You still want to be aggressive throwing the football, but at the same time, make smarter decisions ... I don't plan on having to make that decision. I plan on us going and playing our tails off this weekend and getting back in that win column ... Most great athletes, they respond well. I believe Philip is going to respond well," he said, via NFL Media.

Los Angeles (4-7) is technically alive in the playoff race but it would likely require them to win their final five games and for the other contenders to lose out. Realistically, they are just hoping to achieve some positive momentum into the offseason. Since becoming a full time starter in 2006, Rivers has had an average annual touchdown to interception differential of +15.1 during the regular season. With five games remaining, the N.C. State product has thrown 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, including seven interceptions over the past two games. Every 2019 regular season game in which he has thrown an interception has been decided by a touchdown or less.

The 37 year old has also completed 268 of 416 passes this season for 3,169 yards. He is in the final season of a four year, $83.25 million contract. Rivers has not missed a game since being announced as the starter back in 2006.

It would also make sense for Lynn to turn to Taylor, who he has coached for three seasons dating back to their time together in Buffalo. Taylor completed his only pass this season for seven yards. He does have pre-existing starter experience with the Bills and Browns.