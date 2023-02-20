Brandon Staley will have both a new offensive and defensive coordinator when he begins the 2023 NFL season. We already knew that the offense was going to be led by OC Kellen Moore after he was hired following his departure from the Cowboys, and now we're getting a shake-up on the defensive side of the ball as well. Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill is leaving the Chargers to become the pass-game coordinator for the Miami Dolphins under Vic Fangio, according to ESPN.

Hill worked for Fangio for two seasons when he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos and was looked at as the top candidate for the job. Out of respect for Fangio, whom Staley coached under for three seasons between Chicago and Denver, the Chargers head coach allowed Hill to depart L.A. for Miami, Adam Schefter reports.

Hill had served as the Chargers defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, which coincided with Staley getting the head-coaching job. Prior to that, the 44-year-old had NFL coaching stints with the Dolphins (assistant defensive backs coach) and Broncos (defensive backs coach). Hill also played 10 seasons in the league after being a seventh-round draft choice of the Cardinals out of Michigan State in 2001.

He joins a staff under head coach Mike McDaniel who just hired Fangio and is looking to build off a 2022 season where the team reached the postseason as a seventh seed. Last year, the defense ranked 25th in DVOA against the pass, so Hill and Fangio will have their work cut out for them fixing that unit.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are expected to keep things in-house as they replace Hill. The NFL Network reports that L.A. will promote Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator. Ansley, 41, has been the defensive backs coach for the Chargers since 2021 and does have coordinator experience going back to his coaching days at the University of Tennessee from 2019 to 2020. Tommy Donatell will reportedly be promoted to secondary coach/passing game coordinator.