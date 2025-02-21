The Los Angeles Chargers are locking in a key piece of their defense prior to free agency as they announced Thursday that they have agreed to a multi-year extension with defensive back Elijah Molden.

According to multiple reports, it's a three-year deal worth $18.25 million with $13.5 million in guarantees. Molden was set to be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year this offseason.

The 26-year-old spent last season with the Chargers after the team acquired him in a trade with the Tennessee Titans in late August.

In his first season with the Chargers, Molden enjoyed a career year. He started in 12 of his 15 games played during the regular season. Molden notched new career bests with 75 tackles, seven pass breakups, and three interceptions.

Molden's first season with L.A. did get cut short, however, after he suffered a broken fibula during the team's Week 17 win over the New England Patriots.

Molden entered the league as a third-round pick of the Titans in 2021 out of Washington, where he twice earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors. In Tennessee, Molden was a spot starter but missed most of his second season in the league due to injury.

Over the course of three seasons with the Titans, he started in 16 of his 33 games played and totaled 140 tackles, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.