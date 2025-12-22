Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended two games without pay by the NFL for "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the healthy and safety of players" on the heels of an unnecessary roughness penalty he received during Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys.

During the second quarter, Perryman delivered "a forcible blow to the helmet" of Cowboys receiver Ryan Flournoy while he was on the ground after a catch. The league said the hit violated a rule that prohibits "using any part of the helmet or facemask to butt or make forcible contact to an opponent's head or neck area." Perryman plans to appeal the suspension, per multiple reports.

Perryman, 33, served a three-game suspension during the 2023 season for impermissible use of the helmet. He has been fined four times during his career for either impermissible use of the helmet or roughing the passer. Those fines have totaled over $206,500 in lost salary.

Perryman will miss the Chargers' final two regular season games -- a home game against the Houston Texans on Saturday and a Week 18 road game against the Denver Broncos -- before being eligible for reinstatement for the first round of the postseason. Those last two regular season games have major playoff implications for Los Angeles. At 11-4, the Chargers are currently one game behind the Broncos for first place in the AFC West standings and holding onto the fifth seed in the AFC playoff standings.

Perryman's spot in the starting lineup will likely be filled by Troy Dye, a six-year veteran who has already made five starts this season. In 14 games, Dye has 55 tackles with one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.