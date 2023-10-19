The Los Angeles Chargers lost their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, and on Thursday they got some potentially bad news at practice. Star safety Derwin James popped up on the Thursday injury report, having been limited in practice due to an ankle injury.

It's never ideal when a player who was not previously on the injury report shows up mid-week. Even if the ailment is not serious and does not affect James' status for Week 7, it's not great that he is apparently dealing with an ankle issue in a week leading up to a game against the division rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City's passing game flows through tight end Travis Kelce, and when the Chiefs and Chargers match up, James is typically a big part of the game plan to slow Kelce down.

James has sat out three of 10 Chiefs-Chargers games during his career due to injury. Kelce also sat one of those games, but in the other two he put up receiving lines of 9-90-1 and 7-92-1, with the Chiefs prevailing in both contests. The Chargers are also just 2-5 against Kansas City in the games James has played, with Kelce going for 6-115-3, 5-51-0, 10-191-2, 7-104-0 (Chargers win), 3-24-0, 7-61-0 (Chargers win), and 1-6-0.

In other words, Kelce is really, really good and typically has excellent games against the Chargers whether James is healthy or not. But James' presence has at least helped keep him out of the end zone in five of the seven games he's been active, two of which resulted in Chargers victories. If he's out or in any way limited, it could have a significant impact on L.A.'s chances of avoiding falling into a 2-4 hole.