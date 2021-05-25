The Los Angeles Chargers are entering a new era with first-year head coach Brandon Staley and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert, but they hope 2021 provides a fresh start for Derwin James as well. After bursting onto the scene in his rookie season back in 2018, the Florida State product has played in just five games over the last two years due to injury.

The No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft started in all 16 games and recorded 105 combined tackles, 13 passes defensed, three interceptions and notched 3.5 sacks in his rookie season. James was named First Team All-Pro, and earned a Pro Bowl appearance as well. It didn't take long for him to establish himself as one of the best defenders in football, but James would struggle to stay on the field after his breakout rookie campaign.

In August of 2019, James was shut down after it was revealed that a screw that had been inserted in his foot during his freshman year at Florida State had been bent, and that he needed surgery to remove it. He missed the first 11 games of the season, but did return to finish out the last five contests. The following offseason, James tore his meniscus and was forced to miss the entire 2020 season. Despite all of the adversity, James has now been cleared for full participation and has been making his presence known at OTAs.

"I need my practice," said James, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. "I can't sit up here and say I can just go out here and play a perfect game. I need my practice reps. I cannot play this game and not practice, so I need my reps. I can't simulate a game on how I'm going to be able to make the tackle, so I need to be out there in practice to make the tackle, to make the play or show myself that I can put myself in position to make the plays that I know I can make.

"I'm not really looking at it as (trying to avoid injuries). Of course, I can be smarter here and there, but I'm here to play football."

Dealing with the amount of injuries James has over the past two years can definitely give a player a kind of second doubt when going full speed on the practice field, but James understands he needs those practice reps after missing so much time. He made it clear that he prefers to practice rather than being cautious to avoid another injury.

According to Manzano, the versatile James spent time at practice working the middle of the field next to the linebackers, but took reps at multiple positions -- a reason he was so successful as a rookie back in 2018. The Chargers defense hasn't been at full strength in years, and they hope that changes in 2021.