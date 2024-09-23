The Los Angeles Chargers will be without star safety Derwin James when they host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. On Monday evening, the NFL announced that James has been suspended without pay for one game for "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players."

James will appeal the decision, per NFL Media. Here is the full statement from the league:

"During the third quarter of Sunday's Chargers-Steelers game you were involved in a play that the League considers a serious violation of the playing rules. The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact to Steelers tight end, Pat Freiermuth. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided. "Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated. Substantial penalties are warranted when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player."

James was indeed penalized for unnecessary roughness after hitting Freiermuth in the head during L.A.'s 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh. Here is the play in question:

According to Spotrac, James has been fined five times in his NFL career: Once for unnecessary roughness, once for excessive facemask and three times for a hit to a defenseless receiver.

The former No. 17 overall pick is a three-time All-Pro defensive back who has also made three Pro Bowls. In three games played this season, James has recorded 21 combined tackles and one sack.