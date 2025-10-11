AFC East meets AFC West as the Miami Dolphins (1-4) host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) in NFL Week 6 on Paramount+. Tue Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are trying to right the ship after blowing a lead to the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 that resulted in a 27-24 loss. Justin Herbert and the Chargers are also trying to get back into the win column after a disappointing 27-10 home loss to the Washington Commanders their last time out.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Dolphins odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. The Chargers are -227 money line favorites (risk $227 to win $100), while the Dolphins are +185 underdogs. Before making any Dolphins vs. Chargers picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Dolphins vs. Chargers

Where to watch Chargers vs. Dolphins on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Dolphins vs. Chargers betting preview

Odds: Chargers -4.5, over/under 43.5

Herbert and the Chargers were held off the scoreboard after the first quarter in Week 5 and now have a plethora of injuries to consider as they try to snap a two-game skid. The run game is decimated now that Omarion Hampton has joined Najee Harris on the IR, and the Chargers will be down two top offensive tackles if Joe Alt can't play in Week 6. There are bright spots for LA, however, as the defense remains solid and is responsible for the last four games hitting the Under. This will be key as the Chargers face a struggling Dolphins offense.



Miami's offense is generating just 278.6 total yards per game, while the defense is allowing 386.6 total yards per game. Tyreek Hill's absence loomed large in Week 5, even as Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns. De'Von Achane has just one rushing touchdown on the season and has had trouble generating any kind of momentum, even against a subpar team like the Panthers. The Dolphins can often depend on the Florida climate to give them an edge in October football, although they enter Week 6 with just one home victory.

Model's Chargers vs. Dolphins score prediction, picks

Both teams have covered the spread just twice heading into Week 6. The injury bug has bitten both rosters hard, so it isn't likely Sunday's game will be a high-scoring one. Los Angeles has the personnel to get back into the win column, but the Dolphins can do just enough to not get blown out. The SportsLine model projects Miami will cover the spread in 54% of simulations. Chargers vs. Dolphins score prediction: Chargers 26, Dolphins 23

