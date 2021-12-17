Chargers' tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field during the early stages of Los Angeles' Thursday night game against the Chiefs. Parham's head hit the ground hard after he tried to catch Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. Shortly afterward, the Chargers announced Parham was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

On the previous play, Chargers receiver Mike Williams left the game after getting hit hard in the midsection by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton. Williams went to the team's medical tent upon going to the Chargers' sideline. He returned for the Chargers' second possession.

The Chargers' unfortunate sequence of events followed a 75-yard return by Andre Roberts on the game's opening kickoff. After two Austin Ekeler runs gained 19 yards, Herbert misfired on a throw to Williams in the end zone. Williams was shaken up on the next play when Herbert went back to him with a short pass at the goal line.

Both teams are vying for playoff position as well as for first place in the AFC West. The Chiefs entered the game with a 9-4 record, one game ahead of the 8-5 Chargers. Los Angeles won a 30-24 decision when the two teams met in Kansas City back in Week 4.