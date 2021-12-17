Chargers' tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field during the early stages of Los Angeles' 34-28 overtime loss against the Chiefs on Thursday night. Parham's head hit the ground hard after he tried to catch Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. Later in the game, the Chargers announced that Parham is in stable condition while undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center.

On the previous play, Chargers receiver Mike Williams left the game after getting hit hard in the midsection by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton. Williams went to the team's medical tent upon going to the Chargers' sideline. He returned for the Chargers' second possession.

The Chargers' unfortunate sequence of events followed a 75-yard return by Andre Roberts on the game's opening kickoff. After two Austin Ekeler runs gained 19 yards, Herbert misfired on a throw to Williams in the end zone. Williams was shaken up on the next play when Herbert went back to him with a short pass at the goal line.